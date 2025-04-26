Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Salihorsk
82
Starobin
15
Cyzevicki selski Savet
12
Starobinski sielski Saviet
10
147 properties total found
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/4
One-bedroom apartment for sale. ❤️ Comfortable 1 apartment with a good location! Address: So…
$23,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of a bright cozy three-room apartment. ❤️ Comfortable apartment with well-thought-out l…
$45,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
Three-bedroom apartment on Peace Avenue ❤️ Apartment with three separate rooms in the center…
$40,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Salihorsk, Belarus
House
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Reliable brick house in Soligorsk ❤️Spacious brick house with a convenient location and thou…
$61,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A house in a well-maintained dr. The red settlement ❤️Ideal for those who dream of their own…
$15,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ House with a plot in the village of Bryanchitsy at a very attra…
$2,600
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale in CT "Builder" ❤️We present to your attention a cozy two-storey country house with…
$9,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a three-bedroom apartment with a good layout. ❤️ Comfortable apartment with three se…
$45,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment in a great neighborhood! ❤️ Spacious apartment with well-thought-out layout. Addre…
$49,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/9
Spacious four-room apartment on the Mira Avenue ❤️ Spacious four-room apartment for sale in …
$46,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
One-bedroom apartment in a quiet, green area of Soligorsk ❤️ This apartment is perfect for b…
$21,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy 3-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk ❤️Do not miss the opportunity to buy this s…
$33,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious apartment with two loggias in a good area of Soligorsk ❤️ If you want to settle in …
$49,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Starobin, Belarus
Cottage
Starobin, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Sale of two-storey cottage 229.8 m2! ❤️ For sale is an incredibly spacious cottage, ideal fo…
$37,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/9
Three-bedroom apartment in the center of Soligorsk! ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment just…
$42,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Cozy, brick cottage with all communications ❤️This cottage is a unique opportunity to buy a …
$7,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/5
1-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ One-bedroom apartment with a practical layout, l…
$26,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk! ❤️ One-bedroom apartment for repair in a landsc…
$27,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/9
4-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk ❤️ Spacious 4-room apartment in a landscaped are…
$50,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Warm house with all communications near Soligorsk ❤️This house is a great option for those w…
$84,800
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicy, Belarus
House
Zazevicy, Belarus
Area 75 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️We present to your attention a wonderful house, ready to give yo…
$63,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Salihorsk, Belarus
Cottage
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Sale of preserved two-storey cottage 306 m2! ❤️ For sale is an incredibly spacious cottage u…
$72,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
1 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
1-bedroom apartment with cosmetic renovation ❤️ Cozy one-bedroom apartment with developed in…
$16,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 3-room apartment with renovation in Soligorsk. The total area of the apartment is 4…
$40,000
3 room apartment in Kryvicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryvicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy apartment with renovation in a brick house ❤️Bright and warm apartment with furniture, …
$34,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Brick house on 25 acres of land ❤️This offer is ideal for those who want to create the house…
$7,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious apartment with good repair in the center of Soligorsk ❤️Three-bedroom apartment in …
$44,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy three-bedroom apartment.Soligorsk, Naberezhnaya str., 5 Apartment with one e…
$42,900
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with thoughtful planning in the center of Soligorsk ❤️Good offer! Capremont balcon…
$35,600
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ For sale a two-bedroom apartment, ready for repa…
$30,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Salihorsk District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Salihorsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
