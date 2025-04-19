Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
3
7 properties total found
4 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
4 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
Comfortable housing for the family: spacious apartment with modern renovation! ❤️ Are you lo…
$32,500
Close
2 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-room apartment in Krasnaya Sloboda, Pervomaiskaya str., 7. The apartment is locat…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment in a new building ❤️ Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the city village …
$26,500
Close
2 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
2-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Warm two-bedroom apartment with rough finishes! Address: Kra…
$16,000
Close
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 180 m²
For sale a two-storey house in a beautiful picturesque place of Krasnaya Sloboda. The house …
$90,000
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A house in a well-maintained dr. The red settlement ❤️Ideal for those who dream of their own…
$15,000
Close
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Spacious house in G.P. Red Sloboda. ❤️ Sale of a brick house in Red Sloboda. An ideal place …
$25,000
Close
