  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Salihorsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Salihorsk
79
Starobin
10
Cyrvonaa Slabada
4
Krasnadvorski selski Savet
3
97 properties total found
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/4
One-bedroom apartment for sale. ❤️ Comfortable 1 apartment with a good location! Address: So…
$23,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of a bright cozy three-room apartment. ❤️ Comfortable apartment with well-thought-out l…
$45,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/9
Three-bedroom apartment on Peace Avenue ❤️ Apartment with three separate rooms in the center…
$40,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a three-bedroom apartment with a good layout. ❤️ Comfortable apartment with three se…
$45,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment in a great neighborhood! ❤️ Spacious apartment with well-thought-out layout. Addre…
$49,900
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/9
Spacious four-room apartment on the Mira Avenue ❤️ Spacious four-room apartment for sale in …
$46,900
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
One-bedroom apartment in a quiet, green area of Soligorsk ❤️ This apartment is perfect for b…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy 3-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk ❤️Do not miss the opportunity to buy this s…
$33,000
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious apartment with two loggias in a good area of Soligorsk ❤️ If you want to settle in …
$49,900
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/9
Three-bedroom apartment in the center of Soligorsk! ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment just…
$42,900
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/5
1-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ One-bedroom apartment with a practical layout, l…
$26,900
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk! ❤️ One-bedroom apartment for repair in a landsc…
$27,900
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/9
4-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk ❤️ Spacious 4-room apartment in a landscaped are…
$50,900
1 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
1 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
1-bedroom apartment with cosmetic renovation ❤️ Cozy one-bedroom apartment with developed in…
$16,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 3-room apartment with renovation in Soligorsk. The total area of the apartment is 4…
$40,000
3 room apartment in Kryvicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryvicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy apartment with renovation in a brick house ❤️Bright and warm apartment with furniture, …
$34,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious apartment with good repair in the center of Soligorsk ❤️Three-bedroom apartment in …
$44,900
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy three-bedroom apartment.Soligorsk, Naberezhnaya str., 5 Apartment with one e…
$42,900
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with thoughtful planning in the center of Soligorsk ❤️Good offer! Capremont balcon…
$35,600
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ For sale a two-bedroom apartment, ready for repa…
$30,900
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy three-bedroom apartment ❤️ The price is reduced in the run-up to the New Year. Buy it n…
$46,000
3 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious 3-room apartment in a brick house ❤️Bright apartment with three isolated rooms, spa…
$33,000
2 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
2-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Warm two-bedroom apartment with rough finishes! Address: Kra…
$16,000
2 room apartment in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment in a new building ❤️ Spacious two-bedroom apartment in the city village …
$26,500
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/6
$68,463
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 7/9
3-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Cozy and spacious three-room apartment with two balconies in…
$51,800
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/9
Cozy 3-room apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ We present to your attention a spacious three-…
$53,900
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/9
Spacious three-bedroom apartment ❤️ Three-bedroom apartment with a well-thought-out layout a…
$49,900
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/9
1-bedroom apartment in a well-maintained renovation ❤️ Excellent investment: apartment for r…
$31,700
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
A beautiful, spacious apartment with a European Republic is waiting for you! A convenient …
$72,000
