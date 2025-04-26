Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Salihorsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Cyzevicki selski Savet
11
Starobinski sielski Saviet
10
Krasnadvorski selski Savet
7
Zazevicki selski Savet
7
50 properties total found
House in Salihorsk, Belarus
House
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Reliable brick house in Soligorsk ❤️Spacious brick house with a convenient location and thou…
$61,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A house in a well-maintained dr. The red settlement ❤️Ideal for those who dream of their own…
$15,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ House with a plot in the village of Bryanchitsy at a very attra…
$2,600
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale in CT "Builder" ❤️We present to your attention a cozy two-storey country house with…
$9,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Starobin, Belarus
Cottage
Starobin, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Sale of two-storey cottage 229.8 m2! ❤️ For sale is an incredibly spacious cottage, ideal fo…
$37,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Cozy, brick cottage with all communications ❤️This cottage is a unique opportunity to buy a …
$7,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Warm house with all communications near Soligorsk ❤️This house is a great option for those w…
$84,800
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicy, Belarus
House
Zazevicy, Belarus
Area 75 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️We present to your attention a wonderful house, ready to give yo…
$63,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Salihorsk, Belarus
Cottage
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 306 m²
Sale of preserved two-storey cottage 306 m2! ❤️ For sale is an incredibly spacious cottage u…
$72,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Brick house on 25 acres of land ❤️This offer is ideal for those who want to create the house…
$7,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Pagost 2, Belarus
House
Pagost 2, Belarus
Area 71 m²
House for sale in Soligorsk district ❤️Ideal for those who dream of their own home with the …
$9,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Pagost 2, Belarus
House
Pagost 2, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Profitable investment: buy a house ❤️We present to your attention a spacious house with a pl…
$27,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyrvonaslabodski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaslabodski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house in a picturesque place 3 km from g.p. Red Slobod…
$44,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale is a good wooden house in the village of Zastarinje of Soligorsk district, 18 km fr…
$5,000
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Ready house with a plot - come and live! ❤️ Cozy country house with a spacious plot for a co…
$57,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
Profitable investment: buy a cottage ❤️We present to your attention a premium cottage with a…
$198,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A house for sale in the Soligorsk district! ❤️ A house with a spacious plot in Plyanta! Addr…
$12,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
It's time to buy a cottage. ❤️ We present to your attention a cozy country house with a plot…
$6,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Cozy house for sale in the village of Metyavichi ❤️ Are you looking for the perfect place to…
$41,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 180 m²
For sale a two-storey house in a beautiful picturesque place of Krasnaya Sloboda. The house …
$90,000
House in Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
House
Cyrvonaa Slabada, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Spacious house in G.P. Red Sloboda. ❤️ Sale of a brick house in Red Sloboda. An ideal place …
$25,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Cozy house with a large plot near Soligorsk ❤️This compact, warm and functional house with a…
$29,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicy, Belarus
House
Zazevicy, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ The house is under construction with a large plot in the pictur…
$13,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Spacious house ❤️Ideal for those who want stable, durable housing in a landscaped village wi…
$31,400
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starya Caruski, Belarus
House
Starya Caruski, Belarus
Area 43 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ A house with a spacious land plot in the agro-town of Old Terus…
$17,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Akcabrski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Akcabrski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale in the Soligorsk district! ❤️ A house with a spacious plot in Veska! Addres…
$9,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 90 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with high ceilings and a large plot! Address: Mr…
$33,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Salihorsk, Belarus
Cottage
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Sale of two-storey cottage 269.6 m2! ❤️ Canned capital structure from the center of Soligors…
$50,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kryvicy, Belarus
House
Kryvicy, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Buy a house in a picturesque place! ❤️ Sale of a country house 15 kilometers from Soligorsk.…
$5,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starya Caruski, Belarus
House
Starya Caruski, Belarus
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house with sauna and pool in ag. Old Terushki of Soligorsk district. The h…
$68,000
Property types in Salihorsk District

cottages

Properties features in Salihorsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
