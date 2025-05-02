Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
13
14 properties total found
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Cozy house for sale in the village of Pogost-1 of Soligorsk district. The house is ready to …
$10,500
House in Pagost 2, Belarus
House
Pagost 2, Belarus
Area 71 m²
House for sale in Soligorsk district ❤️Ideal for those who dream of their own home with the …
$9,900
Close
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Warm house with all communications near Soligorsk ❤️This house is a great option for those w…
$84,800
Close
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Cozy house with a large plot near Soligorsk ❤️This compact, warm and functional house with a…
$29,900
Close
Apartment in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Three-bedroom apartment with a plot in Kulaki ❤️Welcome to a cozy and spacious three-bedroom…
$26,500
Close
House in Pagost 2, Belarus
House
Pagost 2, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Profitable investment: buy a house ❤️We present to your attention a spacious house with a pl…
$27,900
Close
Cottage in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Sale of the cottage in a great place. ❤️The dream of every person who wants a quiet life in …
$105,000
Close
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale is a good wooden house in the village of Zastarinje of Soligorsk district, 18 km fr…
$5,000
House in Cyzevicy, Belarus
House
Cyzevicy, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Cozy house with fireplace, greenhouses, bath and spacious terrace ❤️A house where there is e…
$115,000
Close
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Cozy house for sale in the village of Metyavichi ❤️ Are you looking for the perfect place to…
$41,900
Close
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ House with a plot in the village of Bryanchitsy at a very attra…
$2,600
Close
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house for sale with all amenities in the village of Ch…
$70,000
Close
House in Pagost 2, Belarus
House
Pagost 2, Belarus
Area 32 m²
A plot of 25 acres with a house made of timber - create your country paradise! ❤️ For sale a…
$7,000
Close
Close
Properties features in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus

