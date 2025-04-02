Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zazevicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
9
9 properties total found
House in Starye Terushki, Belarus
House
Starye Terushki, Belarus
Area 43 m²
$17,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
$13,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
$44,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
$23,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$63,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
$18,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
$14,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Starye Terushki, Belarus
House
Starye Terushki, Belarus
Area 115 m²
$68,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Zazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes