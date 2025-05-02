Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Starobin
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Starobin, Belarus

apartments
10
houses
5
15 properties total found
4 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
4 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale in a blocked house in the city. starobin ❤️We present to your attention a…
$22,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Spacious house in G.P. starobin ❤️ Sale of a log house 11 kilometers from Soligorsk. An idea…
$45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Spacious house ❤️Ideal for those who want stable, durable housing in a landscaped village wi…
$31,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Starobin, Belarus
Cottage
Starobin, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Sale of two-storey cottage 229.8 m2! ❤️ For sale is an incredibly spacious cottage, ideal fo…
$37,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
4 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/5
4-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Warm four-room apartment in a brick house Address: Starobin,…
$33,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
1 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
Your new home is within walking distance of everything you need! ❤️ For sale a cozy one-bedr…
$17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale - the perfect home for your family! ❤️ We offer you a un…
$26,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Large house with garden, garden, Russian stove and all communications ❤️ The space, traditio…
$89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale - your perfect home! ❤️ We present to your attention a b…
$26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy 3-room apartment - the perfect choice for a family! ❤️ A wonderful three-bedroom apartm…
$37,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
1 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
1-bedroom apartment with cosmetic renovation ❤️ Cozy one-bedroom apartment with developed in…
$16,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy apartment in Starobin on the street. Corja ❤️ 2-bedroom apartment with spacious living …
$28,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
Cozy two-bedroom apartment ❤️ Good offer! Buy it now! Address: Starobin, Vishnevaya St., 12 …
$30,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious 3-room apartment in a brick house ❤️Bright apartment with three isolated rooms, spa…
$33,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Starobin, Belarus
House
Starobin, Belarus
Area 90 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with high ceilings and a large plot! Address: Mr…
$33,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go