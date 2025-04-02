Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Akciabrski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
4
7 properties total found
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
$17,000
Leave a request
Room in Kalodnica, Belarus
Room
Kalodnica, Belarus
Area 230 m²
The property complex of Camping 1 LLC is for sale in a picturesque place on the       shore …
$115,000
Leave a request
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
$9,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
$53,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
A new house in chapoles is sold, almost ready for accommodation. 3 bedrooms, the hall is com…
$72,000
Leave a request
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
$15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
$39,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes