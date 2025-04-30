Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of industrial premises in Minsk Region, Belarus

Manufacture 491 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Manufacture 491 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 14
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/4
A warehouse of 491.2 m2 is for rent in the center of Dzerzhinsk. The warehouse is located on…
Price on request
Manufacture 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
A retail space of 191.3 m2 is for rent, on the second floor of a detached building in the vi…
Price on request
Manufacture 60 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 60 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
A retail space of 59.9 m2 is rented, on the first floor of a detached building in Ag. Ocerzo…
Price on request
Manufacture 57 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 57 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
A multifunctional space of 57.4 m2 is rented, on the second floor of a detached building in …
Price on request
Manufacture 1 085 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Manufacture 1 085 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a safe and convenient place to store your goods? We have a great offer f…
$5,445
per month
Manufacture 392 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 392 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 392 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a room with an area of 391.6 square meters. m, located in the tra…
$2,350
per month
Manufacture 90 m² in Astrosycy, Belarus
Manufacture 90 m²
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
You can buy the lavash line and all the equipment as your own property! We offer for rent a …
Price on request
Manufacture 1 308 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 1 308 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
The multifunctional room is suitable for production s/s Zhdanovichsky, ul. Zarechny, 1B …
Price on request
Manufacture 376 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 376 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate premises on a fenced area (0.31 ha) in the village of Kolodishchi are for ren…
Price on request
Manufacture 350 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Manufacture 350 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
For rent 2 rooms 350 + 500 m2 + land plot 2.8144 hectares, Hangar "kite maker" - roof insula…
$1,711
per month
Manufacture 300 m² in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 300 m²
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Production facilities are rented out! Are you looking for the perfect place for your busines…
Price on request
Manufacture 340 m² in Semkava, Belarus
Manufacture 340 m²
Semkava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/1
The building is leased at the address: Minsk region, Minsk district, Papernnyansky s/s, 100/…
$917
per month
Manufacture 190 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Manufacture 190 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 190 m²
We offer for rent a multifunctional space in Novy Dvor, 4 km from Minsk, with an area of ​​4…
Price on request
Manufacture 560 m² in Čarnicki, Belarus
Manufacture 560 m²
Čarnicki, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
Agency number 13/1 of 2025-03-12
$3,000
per month
Manufacture 821 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Manufacture 821 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 821 m²
Floor 1/3
An isolated room with a total area of ​​820.6 sq. m. in Borisov is for rent for production o…
Price on request
Manufacture 694 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Manufacture 694 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 694 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent a warehouse for production or storage up to 694 m2 at the address: Stankovo (30 km from…
$2,121
per month
Manufacture 100 m² in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 100 m²
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
A part of the production premises is rented, in the village of Starino, 30 km from the Mosco…
Price on request
Manufacture 915 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Manufacture 915 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 915 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer renting a production and warehouse base in the city of Lodge! Minsk region, Molod…
$1,958
per month
Manufacture 388 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 388 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 388 m²
Floor 1/3
Brief information on class A: - Warehouse Square (1st floor): Class A warehouse, a useful st…
$2,646
per month
Manufacture 290 m² in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 290 m²
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer to your attention production and warehouse premises located at the address: Minsk r…
$580
per month
Manufacture in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Manufacture
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse premises for rent in Maryina Gorka!We rent 230-500 sq. m of product…
$750
per month
Manufacture 500 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 500 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent premises for retail store / warehouse / production in a convenient locationAddress: Min…
Price on request
Manufacture 7 100 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 7 100 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 7 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Brief information on class A: - Warehouse Square (1st floor): Class A warehouse, a useful st…
$48,591
per month
