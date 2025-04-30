Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Long-term rental
  Restaurant

Monthly rent of restaurants in Minsk Region, Belarus

4 properties total found
Restaurant 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем Вашему внимание торговые помещения площадью от 35 м2 до 220 м2, в ТЦ «Мокаопт»…
$14
per month
Restaurant 206 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Restaurant 206 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 6
We bring to your attention the opening of the first in Dzerzhinsk Food Kort, located on the …
$2,472
per month
Restaurant 654 m² in Semkava, Belarus
Restaurant 654 m²
Semkava, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 654 m²
Floor 1/1
The lessor in search of a reliable partner for the implementation of joint projects, for whi…
$1,527
per month
