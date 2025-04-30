Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Minsk Region, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
3
Zdanovicki selski Savet
3
Navadvorski selski Savet
3
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
3
Show more
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
36 properties total found
Warehouse 487 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 487 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 487 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем Вашему вниманию часть складского помещения (200 м2) с офисным блоком (287,1 м2), …
$6
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 146 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 146 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
A square-warehouse room of a square shape with a strong concrete floor. The height of the ce…
$2,208
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Production and Square premises for rent in Maryina Gorka! We rent 230-500 sq.m of produc…
$750
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 200 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse for rent, area 580.9 sq.m, ceiling height 6 m, 2 entrance gates, fenced t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 915 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Warehouse 915 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 915 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer renting a production and warehouse base in the city of Lodge! Minsk region, Molode…
$1,958
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 276 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 276 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 276 m²
rent of production and warehouse base in Nelidovichi. The following facilities are located o…
$3,120
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 593 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 593 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 593 m²
Number of floors 1
Lent out production and administrative areas located 39 km from Minsk at the address: Minsk …
$3
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
Rent an area in the building for industrial and warehouse goals. good condition of wall an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 411 m² in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 411 m²
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 411 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a warehouse located at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky dis…
$6
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 821 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 821 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 821 m²
Floor 1/3
An isolated room with a total area of ​​820.6 sq. m. in Borisov is for rent for production o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 158 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 158 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a warehouse with an area of 158.1 square meters. m, located at th…
$1,208
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 300 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for rent heated warehouse premises from 300 sq.m to 1193 sq.m in Slutsk, on Lenin S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 308 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 308 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
The multifunctional room is suitable for the warehouse s/s Zhdanovichsky, ul. Zarechny, 1B…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 189 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 7 189 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 7 189 m²
Floor 1/1
Rental of industrial warehouses in Smolevichy! Are you looking for the perfect place for you…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 600 m² in Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Warehouse 600 m²
Aronava Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
Rent an area in the building for industrial and warehouse goals. good condition of wall an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 290 m² in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 290 m²
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer to your attention production and warehouse premises located at the address: Minsk r…
$580
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 491 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Warehouse 491 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 14
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/4
A warehouse of 491.2 m2 is for rent in the center of Dzerzhinsk. The warehouse is located on…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 200 m² in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 200 m²
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse premises for rent: - 1st floor - 500 sq.m.; - basement - 700 sq.m.; - cei…
$4,106
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 100 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 7 100 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 7 100 m²
Floor 1/3
Brief information on class A: - Warehouse Square (1st floor): Class A warehouse, a useful st…
$48,591
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 085 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 085 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a safe and convenient place to store your goods? We have a great offer f…
$5,445
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 032 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 032 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 032 m²
Floor 1/1
Rental of warm storage facilitiesAddress: Minsk region, Minsk district, Zhdanovichsky S/S, a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 32 m² in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 32 m²
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/1
On the territory of the administrative and warehouse complex on Menkovsky tract 10 there are…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 376 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 376 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separately standing rooms in the fenced territory (0.31 ha) are leased, in the village…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 200 m² in Dvorysca, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Dvorysca, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For the rental / sale of a warehouse, production, non-heated warehouse from metal profile   …
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Warehouse 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
A warehouse is rented in Sukhorukie p., Bazovskaya str., 1B-1.The warehouse is located 5 km …
$7,644
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 841 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 841 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 841 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a warehouse 840.9 square meters. m, located at: Minsk region, Min…
$4,205
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 180 m² in Lahojsk, Belarus
Warehouse 180 m²
Lahojsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you heated warehouse premises located at the following address: Logoisk, Timchuka S…
$550
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 900 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Warehouse 900 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse 350 m2 with heating, sectional doors, height to beam 6.5 m Warehouse 900-1800 m2 w…
$2,445
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 480 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Warehouse 480 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
A separate building is leased with a total area of ​​480 m2, in the cottage village of Sluts…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Production and Square premises for rent in Maryina Gorka! We rent 230-500 sq.m of produc…
$345
per month
Leave a request