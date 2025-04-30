Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Minsk Region, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
9
Barawlyany
7
Scomyslicki selski Savet
4
24 properties total found
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Shop 35 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Shop 35 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/6
We bring to your attention retail premises with an area from 35 m2 to 220 m2, in the Mokaopt…
$350
per month
Shop 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Shop 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
Retail space for rent at the address: agricultural complex Ozertso, Centralnaya str., 35A Ma…
$1,150
per month
Shop 60 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
A retail space of 59.9 m2 is rented, on the first floor of a detached building in Ag. Ocerzo…
Price on request
Shop 300 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 300 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for rent heated commercial premises from 300 sq.m to 1193 sq.m in Slutsk, on Lenin …
Price on request
Shop 534 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 534 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 534 m²
Floor 1
A great opportunity to rent commercial property in the vibrant Zhodino area!Property descrip…
$4,248
per month
Shop 95 m² in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
A commercial premises with the right to buy out! ❤️ A great opportunity for business!  ad…
$700
per month
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Shop 25 m² in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Shop 25 m²
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention the rooms of 24.9 - 81.8 m2, located in a detached building in th…
$227
per month
Shop 718 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 718 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 718 m²
Floor 1
A shop for rent in Zhodino, 718.40 sq.m.A great opportunity to rent commercial real estate i…
$4,829
per month
Shop 622 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 622 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 622 m²
Floor 1/2
Rent of retail space of 8-622 m2 in NOVAMALL ❤️ Rental of commercial premises in a modern mu…
Price on request
Shop 221 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Shop 221 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/14
In the trade and administrative building at the address Novodvorsky s/s 40, located directly…
Price on request
Shop 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Shop 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
A retail space of 191.3 m2 is for rent, on the second floor of a detached building in the vi…
Price on request
Shop 97 m² in Senitsa, Belarus
Shop 97 m²
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
The perfect premises for a successful business are for rent!Are you looking for a strategica…
$1,942
per month
Shop 8 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 8 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 2
rental of retail premises with an area of ​​8-622 m2 in “Novamall” ❤️ Renting of retail pr…
Price on request
Shop 57 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Shop 57 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
A multifunctional space of 57.4 m2 is rented, on the second floor of a detached building in …
Price on request
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Shop 67 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Shop 67 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious room for rent, with a total area of ​​67.0 sq.m, located on the 1st floo…
$1,146
per month
Shop 480 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 480 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
A separate building is leased with a total area of ​​480 m2, in the cottage village of Sluts…
Price on request
Shop 116 m² in Pokrasava, Belarus
Shop 116 m²
Pokrasava, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent a store 16 km from the city of Slutsk in the village of Pokrashevo near th…
Price on request
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Shop 630 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 630 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 630 m²
Floor 2/2
Rent of retail premises in the NOVAMOLL shopping shopping center at the address of Borovlyan…
Price on request
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
