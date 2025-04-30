Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Minsk Region, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
4
Zdanovicki selski Savet
3
Navadvorski selski Savet
5
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
4
31 property total found
Office 22 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Office 22 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Floor 3/14
In the S-Union business center and the nearby retail and administrative buildings, which are…
Price on request
Office 376 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 376 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 2/2
Renting a warehouse with an office in Borovlyani St. Pervomayskaya 25b. two -story capital …
Price on request
Office 15 m² in Minsk District, Belarus
Office 15 m²
Minsk District, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 15 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated offices for rent on 3rd lane. Installers. Offices from 15 to 32 m2, cozy, with nat…
$119
per month
Office 67 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Office 67 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious room for rent, with a total area of ​​67.0 sq.m, located on the 1st floo…
$1,146
per month
Office 527 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 527 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 527 m²
Number of floors 3
Сдаются в аренду многофункциональные помещения, расположенные на 3 и мансардном этажах торго…
$5
per month
Office 687 m² in Rakaw, Belarus
Office 687 m²
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 687 m²
Number of floors 2
The premises (office + warehouse + land plot) for different types of activity in its own fen…
Price on request
Office 144 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Office 144 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/2
Administrative premises for rent, located at 120 Lenin Street, on the 2nd floor of a 2-story…
Price on request
Office 245 m² in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 245 m²
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/2
An unfinished cottage is rented in Tarasovo, on Zamkovaya Street, 400 m from the Moscow Ring…
$800
per month
Office 100 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Office 100 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
LOOD OFFICAL PROSECTION BLOCK in AG. Hatezhino st. Central 10b/10 on the territory of the Of…
Price on request
Office 57 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Office 57 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
A multifunctional space of 57.4 m2 is rented, on the second floor of a detached building in …
Price on request
Office 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Office 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
A retail space of 191.3 m2 is for rent, on the second floor of a detached building in the vi…
Price on request
Office 66 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Office 66 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention an office space with an area of 66.1 square meters. m, located at…
$404
per month
Office 38 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 38 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
Offices located on the 2nd floor of a multifunctional building at the address: Minsk distri…
$5
per month
Офисные помещения 11,3 м2 - 139,9 м2 в г. Дзержинск in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Офисные помещения 11,3 м2 - 139,9 м2 в г. Дзержинск
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Предлагаем Вашему внимание офисные помещения площадью от 11,3 м2 до 139,9 м2 в ТЦ «Мокаопт»,…
$5
per month
Office 2 030 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 2 030 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 030 m²
Floor 1/2
A building with heated warehouse space on the 1st floor and office space on the 1st and 2nd …
Price on request
Office 342 m² in Paperna, Belarus
Office 342 m²
Paperna, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Floor 1
Rental of warehouses with administrative premisesAddress: Minsk region, Minsk district, Pape…
Price on request
Office 500 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 500 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent premises for retail store / warehouse / production in a convenient locationAddress: Min…
Price on request
Office 30 m² in Aresniki, Belarus
Office 30 m²
Aresniki, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Rent: Your ideal business companion! ❤️ Two unique premises and a playground are rented out!…
Price on request
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Office 20 m² in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Office 20 m²
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready object for business - everything is thought out to the smallest detail! ❤️ Rent a trad…
Price on request
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Office 300 m² in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 300 m²
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Production facilities are rented out! Are you looking for the perfect place for your busines…
Price on request
Office 60 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Office 60 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
A retail space of 59.9 m2 is rented, on the first floor of a detached building in Ag. Ocerzo…
Price on request
Office 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Office 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Floor 1/1
A warehouse is rented in the village of Sukhoruki, st. Bazovskaya, 1B-1.   The warehou…
$7,640
per month
Office 320 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 320 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 5
Office space for rent on the 2nd floor of a modern 5-story building! 🌟 The perfect place fo…
Price on request
Office 190 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Office 190 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 190 m²
We offer for rent a multifunctional space in Novy Dvor, 4 km from Minsk, with an area of ​​4…
Price on request
Office 30 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 30 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 8
Offices and other premises for rent in the Veliky Kamen Industrial Park, Smolevichsky Distri…
Price on request
Office 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Office 16 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Office 16 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 16 m²
Floor 2/3
The building was built according to the architectural project in which the slightest little …
$1,246
per month
Office 4 467 m² in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 4 467 m²
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 4 467 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention the premises in the administrative-trading complex   opposite the…
$10
per month
Office 2 819 m² in Drozdava, Belarus
Office 2 819 m²
Drozdava, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 2 819 m²
Floor 1/3
Class A warehouse, equipped with a 3400 paletomest with an office part in the Drozdovo villa…
Price on request
Office 100 m² in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Office 100 m²
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
We bring to your attention premises in the administrative and shopping complex opposite the …
Price on request
