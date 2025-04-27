Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
88
Hidrynski selski Savet
14
Dzivinski selski Savet
15
Buhovicki selski Savet
13
157 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 1987, 3 / 5 panel, 36.9 / 36.9 / 17.0 / 7.2, se…
$26,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 160568Zhiloy house 2007 Kobrin…
$94,000
House in Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 2005 1st floor, attic. SNB - 75.3 sq.m., total.…
$116,000
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2020 1 floor General.SNB - 177.5 sq.m., General…
$186,000
House in Mazury, Belarus
House
Mazury, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A single-apartment residential building is for sale in the nearest suburb of Kobrin (Mazuri)…
$33,500
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 202910Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2014…
$70,000
House in Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinkovsky s/s 162946Inflat…
$37,000
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Sovetskaya Street, 1980, 1/5 panel, 46.2 / 42.0 / 22.0 / 9.8, sepa…
$26,800
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Kalinin str., 1983 p., 1 / 5 panel, 35.3 / 34.0 / 17.0 / 8.7, b…
$24,800
1 room apartment in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment, Eremichi, Central str., 1979 p., 1/3 panel, 30.6 / 14.3 / 8.2, combined…
$10,000
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Divinsky s/s 200622Zhila house in …
$11,000
Apartment in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kobrinsky district. 1994.P. 2 floors, basemen…
$15,500
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 145 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 2017 1 floor General.SNB - 177.1 sq.m., General. - 144.7 sq…
$135,000
House in Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Residential building in the Kobrin district 2012 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 161.0 sq.m., total.…
$85,000
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
For sale garden house (dacha) in the suburbs of Kobrin (8 km from the city border, ST "Autom…
$10,500
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
3-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 2017, 5 / 5 brick, 73.3 / 69.0 / 42.5 / 9.9, ba…
$59,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Sovetskaya St., 1974, 3 / 5 brick, 20.7 / 20.5 / 11.7 / 4.39, c…
$16,799
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Parkovaya Street, 1998, 4 / 5 panel, 57.9 / 56.0 / 30.6 / 9.0, bat…
$48,800
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 72 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1999 1st floor. General.SNB - 72.1 sq.m., General. - 72.1 s…
$31,900
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 3/4 monolith, 51.81 / 42.42 / 28.77 /…
$46,618
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale of a three-room apartment in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 1830043-room apartment, Kobrin…
$41,500
Room in Dzivin, Belarus
Room
Dzivin, Belarus
Area 349 m²
Floor 1/1
Recreation center for sale on Lake Lubań near the agricultural settlement of Divin, Kobrin d…
$190,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale is a spacious comfortable cottage near the center of Kobrin. House built in 2006, t…
$141,000
House in Kisaleucy, Belarus
House
Kisaleucy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2018 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 110.1 sq.m., Gene…
$115,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, Kobrin, Lenin St., 1955, 1/2 brick, 62.3 / 62.3 / 42.4 / 9.0, bathroom sep…
$52,800
House in Batcy, Belarus
House
Batcy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2014 1st floor General.SNB - 75.7 sq.m., Genera…
$29,900
4 room apartment in Astromicy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Astromicy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
4-room apartment, Ag. Ostromichi, Per. Moskovskiy, 1977 p., 2 / 2 brick, 91.7 / 84.9 / 53.6 …
$19,900
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/6
3-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 5 / 6 monolith, 85.42 / 81.74 / 60.66 / …
$76,382
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/9
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Parkovaya Street, 1997, 2 / 9 brick, 54.2 / 52.5 / 26.9 / 9.7, bat…
$47,500
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
3-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 1999, 5 / 5 brick, 79.6 / 76.4 / 45.9 / 10.9, b…
$47,000
