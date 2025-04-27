Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kobryn District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
33
Hidrynski selski Savet
14
Buhovicki selski Savet
10
Batcynski selski Savet
8
Show more
86 properties total found
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 160568Zhiloy house 2007 Kobrin…
$94,000
House in Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 2005 1st floor, attic. SNB - 75.3 sq.m., total.…
$116,000
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2020 1 floor General.SNB - 177.5 sq.m., General…
$186,000
House in Mazury, Belarus
House
Mazury, Belarus
Area 79 m²
A single-apartment residential building is for sale in the nearest suburb of Kobrin (Mazuri)…
$33,500
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 202910Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2014…
$70,000
House in Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinkovsky s/s 162946Inflat…
$37,000
House in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Divinsky s/s 200622Zhila house in …
$11,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 145 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 2017 1 floor General.SNB - 177.1 sq.m., General. - 144.7 sq…
$135,000
House in Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Residential building in the Kobrin district 2012 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 161.0 sq.m., total.…
$85,000
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
For sale garden house (dacha) in the suburbs of Kobrin (8 km from the city border, ST "Autom…
$10,500
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 72 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1999 1st floor. General.SNB - 72.1 sq.m., General. - 72.1 s…
$31,900
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale is a spacious comfortable cottage near the center of Kobrin. House built in 2006, t…
$141,000
House in Kisaleucy, Belarus
House
Kisaleucy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2018 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 110.1 sq.m., Gene…
$115,000
House in Batcy, Belarus
House
Batcy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2014 1st floor General.SNB - 75.7 sq.m., Genera…
$29,900
House in Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaleski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1958 1st floor. General SNB- 78.1 sq.m, total.- …
$23,000
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale a cozy single-apartment residential building in the suburbs of Kobrin (Big Lepes). …
$65,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 118 m²
An apartment building in Kobrin. 1986 2nd floor. General.SNB - 117.5 sq.m., total. - 117.5 s…
$50,000
Cottage in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Cottage
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
One-family apartment building for sale in the suburbs of Kobrin. The house was built in 2014…
$94,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 189 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 193595Zhiloy house in the Kobr…
$80,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 1945.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 59.8 square mete…
$16,000
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
Residential building in Kobrinsky district. 2024 1st floor. General SNB- 217.3 sq.m, total.-…
$80,000
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 46 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1948 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 50.8 sq.m., Gener…
$30,900
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 128 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2006 2 floors, attic, basement. General.SNB - 1…
$83,000
House in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
House
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 155 m²
A box of an apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 155.0 sq…
$34,000
House in Ptuskafabryka, Belarus
House
Ptuskafabryka, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a single apartment house in the suburbs of Kobrin (Poultry Factory). The house is o…
$36,500
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 182727Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2017…
$144,000
House in Rybna, Belarus
House
Rybna, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Kiselevetsky s/s 192344Zhila house…
$59,900
House in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 1946 1 floor General.SNB - 57.6 sq.m., General.…
$20,700
House in Astromicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astromicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Ostromichsky s/s 201336Zhila house…
$19,000
Property types in Kobryn District

cottages

Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
