Apartments for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
55
Dzivinski selski Savet
8
Buhovicki selski Savet
3
Astromicki selski Savet
3
71 property total found
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 1987, 3 / 5 panel, 36.9 / 36.9 / 17.0 / 7.2, se…
$26,000
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Sovetskaya Street, 1980, 1/5 panel, 46.2 / 42.0 / 22.0 / 9.8, sepa…
$26,800
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Kalinin str., 1983 p., 1 / 5 panel, 35.3 / 34.0 / 17.0 / 8.7, b…
$24,800
1 room apartment in Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Buhovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment, Eremichi, Central str., 1979 p., 1/3 panel, 30.6 / 14.3 / 8.2, combined…
$10,000
Apartment in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Kobrinsky district. 1994.P. 2 floors, basemen…
$15,500
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
3-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 2017, 5 / 5 brick, 73.3 / 69.0 / 42.5 / 9.9, ba…
$59,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Sovetskaya St., 1974, 3 / 5 brick, 20.7 / 20.5 / 11.7 / 4.39, c…
$16,799
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Parkovaya Street, 1998, 4 / 5 panel, 57.9 / 56.0 / 30.6 / 9.0, bat…
$48,800
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 3/4 monolith, 51.81 / 42.42 / 28.77 /…
$46,618
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale of a three-room apartment in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 1830043-room apartment, Kobrin…
$41,500
Room in Dzivin, Belarus
Room
Dzivin, Belarus
Area 349 m²
Floor 1/1
Recreation center for sale on Lake Lubań near the agricultural settlement of Divin, Kobrin d…
$190,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, Kobrin, Lenin St., 1955, 1/2 brick, 62.3 / 62.3 / 42.4 / 9.0, bathroom sep…
$52,800
4 room apartment in Astromicy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Astromicy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
4-room apartment, Ag. Ostromichi, Per. Moskovskiy, 1977 p., 2 / 2 brick, 91.7 / 84.9 / 53.6 …
$19,900
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/6
3-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 5 / 6 monolith, 85.42 / 81.74 / 60.66 / …
$76,382
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/9
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Parkovaya Street, 1997, 2 / 9 brick, 54.2 / 52.5 / 26.9 / 9.7, bat…
$47,500
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
3-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 1999, 5 / 5 brick, 79.6 / 76.4 / 45.9 / 10.9, b…
$47,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 9/9
3-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky St., 1989, 9 / 9 panel, 76.4 / 76.4 / 50.9 / 11.7, …
$67,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 4/4 monolith, 51.81 / 42.42 / 28.77 /…
$46,740
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/5
1-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 2 / 5 monolith, 58,36 / 58,36 / 44,51 / …
$52,543
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky Street, 1994, 4 / 5 brick, 44.6 / 43.9 / 26.0 / 6.4, b…
$28,000
Apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Part of a residential building (1/2 share) in Kobrin. Technical. har-ka sold part of the hou…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/6
3-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 5 / 6 monolith, 53,12 / 53,12 / 36,85 / …
$47,839
3 room apartment in Dzivin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzivin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
3 bedroom apartment, yeah. Divin, st. Seredovich, 1973.p., 1/2 brick, 70.5 / 66.2 / 46.6 / 7…
$15,500
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 1992, 4 / 5 panel, 55.1 / 30.4 / 8.9, bathroom …
$32,000
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
2-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Parkovaya Street, 1997, 5 / 5 panel, 56.9 / 55.1 / 30.4 / 9.0, …
$43,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/5
1-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 2 / 5 monolith, 31.94 / 31.94 / 21.39 / …
$28,814
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Marshal Zhukov St., 1977 p., 2 / 5 brick, 50.1 / 31.1 / 7.37, sepa…
$49,500
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/3
In Kobrin, a one-room apartment on Dzerzhinsky Street is for sale. The apartment is located …
$19,800
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
2-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky Street, 1984, 5 / 5 brick, 51.0 / 47.1 / 26.2 / 7.0…
$49,500
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 4/4 monolith, 44.66 / 38.98 / 24.62 /…
$40,070
Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus

