Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Vlorë County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Saranda
29
Orikum
54
Vlora
302
Himare
41
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
IREA Real Estate offers for sale this cozy apartment in Radhime Beach. The apartment is loc…
$163,112
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Vlorë County

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go