Studios for Sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Vlorë County
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studio apartments in Vlorë County, Albania

;
Orikum
18
Vlora
35
Himare
4
Bashkia Himare
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
59 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
Modern Studio For Sale In Lungomare Vlore, Albania - Investment Property. Pay down a fair-mi…
$80,913
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/9
$86,692
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$162,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Jale, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Jale, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio For Sale In Himare Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Perfectly located, in one of the most imp…
$195,074
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/8
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Vlore Albania. Make this apartment yours and invest in Vlo…
$148,046
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gjashte, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/7
✅ Price: 1600 Euro/M2 ✅ Location: 5th Street, Sarande ✅ Total area: 44.4m2 ✅ Apartment area:…
$83,706
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dhermi, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
In one of the most unique complexes in the Drimadhes area, a studio apartment is offered for…
$150,921
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Palase, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
New Studio For Sale In Palase Vlore, Dhermi Albania. - Luxury Residence With Uninterrupted s…
$161,720
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orikum, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea Side Studio For Sale In Radhime Vlore, South Of Albania. Radhima is one of Albania’s mos…
$143,677
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
✅ Sale price: 75,000 Euro ✅ Location: "Dhimiter Konomi" Street, Vlore ✅ Area: 33m2 The apar…
$90,117
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kanine, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 - 126,000 Euro ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Total area: 63m2 Res…
$146,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4
Don't miss the opportunity to invest in one of the fastest-growing areas of the Albanian Riv…
$188,168
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
✅ Price: 1200 Euro/m2 (52,320 Euro) ✅ Location: Orthodox Church, Vlore ✅ Total area: 43.6m2 …
$61,168
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
✅ Price: 103,000 Euro ✅ Location: Second line, at My Market, Vlore ✅ Area: 50m2 The area wh…
$118,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 7
For sale 2 studio apartments in the city of Vlora in the very center of Lungomare, 100 meter…
$332,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 - 118,000 Euro ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Total area: 59m2 Res…
$137,294
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orikum, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
✅ Price: 47,000 Euros ✅ Location: Jonufer, Vlore ✅ Area: 35m2 The area in which the apartme…
$55,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
🔑🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE IN RADHIMĖ, VLORA. 📍 Near DEA Tourist Complex 💶 Price 65,000 Euro/Tot…
$75,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Luxury residence in Radhimë, first line construction, with panoramic views of the Bay of Vlo…
$154,110
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
🌇🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Bar Taushani 🏷 Price: 85,000 Euro/ Total …
$100,823
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Discover the tranquility of the seaside in this magnificent residence. Immerse yourself in t…
$156,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
🔑🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE IN COLD WATER, VLORA 📍 Near tennis courts 🏷 Price: 90,000 Euro/Total …
$106,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$189,298
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4
Don't miss the opportunity to invest in one of the fastest-growing areas of the Albanian Riv…
$117,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
🌇🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE ON “RRUGA E ÇIPAJVE”, VLORA, 💶 Price: €62,000 (Total) 📐 Area: 40 m² (…
$71,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
✅ Price: 75,000 Euro ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Total area: 61m2 The "Panorama" resi…
$87,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
✅ Price: 90,000 Euro ✅ Location: Near Diplomat, Vlore ✅ Total area: 43m2 ✅ Net area: 38m2 T…
$104,461
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
A studio positioned in one of the most promising areas of the city, near the prestigious Vlo…
$81,469
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
🏡🌊 STUDIO FOR SALE NEAR RRAPIT – COLD WATER, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 75,000 EURO 📐 Area: 31.25…
$88,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Luxurious residence in Radhimë, first line construction, with panoramic views of the Bay of …
$166,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go