Apartments for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

385 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 9/9
Apartment is located in 9 floor of a new building on second line of Lungomare only 50 meters…
€185,600
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 57 m²
Floor 8
Good opportunity for rent, the apartment is given empty and you can model it as you wish wit…
€180
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 129 m²
Floor 7
Sale! Apartment 2+2+1 in Vlore! The apartment is located on the 7th floor of a 10-storey bui…
€173,600
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
For Sale! Apartment 1+1 in Vlora! Apartments are located in the city, in a residential and d…
€45,000
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive Sale! This cozy 1+1 apartment in Vlora city, Albania is a great investment opportu…
€81,000
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
Discover a stunning 1+1 apartment for sale in Vlora city, Albania. This compact yet exquisit…
€104,900
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
The 1+1 apartment in Vlora, Albania is conveniently located in the city center, just a 3-min…
€300
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located in one of the best and most requested zones of Vlore . Located jus…
€300
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
Luxury apartmant at first floor at a private house for long term rent,recently furnished loc…
€350
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 130 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located on the central boulevard of the city of Vlora, total 130 square met…
€109,000
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 111 m²
Floor 3
For sale in Vlora, Albania, is a spacious 2+1 apartment situated in the prime location of th…
€168,500
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
For rent! Studio in Lungomare Vlore! Studio 50 sq m is located on the 3rd floor. There is a …
€200
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 81 m²
Floor 4
***.EXCLUSIVE SALE!!Apartment 2+1 for sale near Marina Bay Luxury Resort ,Vlora.Optimal loca…
€121,500
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
Apartment 2 + 1, located in the hospital on the 3rd floor . The apartment is organized in 2 …
€56,500
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 108 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 2 + 1 located in the new area of Vlora, near the future yacht port. Continuation o…
€120,000
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 114 m²
Floor 5
€133,000
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
Apartment 1+1  on the sixth floor of a new and contemporary building equipped with a service…
€74,000
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 2 + 1 located in the area of Skela, a total of 100 m2, has a certificate of owners…
€300
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located on the first line of the coast, it has a total area of 60 m2. There…
€300
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for long-term rent. With stunning views of Vlora and the sea. It consists of two r…
€300
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 114 m²
Floor 5
A  spacious two bedroom apartment for sale,ideally located in Flamingo complex which is also…
€200,000
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is on the 6 floor, located in one of the most favorite areas of Vlora 2 min wa…
€200
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 39 m²
Floor 8
The apartment is located in a very popular area of Vlora, just a minute away from the promen…
€150
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
1 + 1 apartment for rent in one of the most sought after areas of the city. Perfect location…
€300
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 97 m²
Floor 6
Apartment 2+1 for long term rent in a perfect location,in the begining of Lungomare promenad…
€350
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Luxury studio for long term rent,recently furnished located perfectly only a few steps away …
€300
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 220 m²
Floor 12
For long-term rent, a new modern penthouse located on Ismail Qemali Boulevard in Vlora, just…
€1,000
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
New apartment 2+1 for long term rent located in the center of the city ,only a few steps awa…
€550
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 126 m²
Floor 2
***Apartment 2+1+2 for long term rent in Vlora,only 1 minute away from the city center.Apart…
€500
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 110 m²
Floor 11
Apartment 2+1+2 for sale,with a good layout is located on the 11 floor of a 12-storey buildi…
€200,000
Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

