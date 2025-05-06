Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Vlorë County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Saranda
29
Orikum
54
Vlora
302
Himare
41
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 98.77 m² apartment featu…
$227,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE WITH SEA VIEW IN THE “IONIAN BAY” RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$329,096
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Vlorë County

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go