Seaview Apartments for Sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Saranda
29
Orikum
54
Vlora
302
Himare
41
20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
🆕🔥 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE MARINE SCHOOL, LUNGOMARE, VLORË SIDE VIEW FROM THE SEA…
$178,298
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$852,931
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Fully sea view studio for sale in Vlora  Furnished  Garage
$139,575
3 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
apartment 3+1 in the locust. 99 M.KV with a sea view. We are ready to organize online dis…
$194,310
1 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
Drimadhes, apartment for sale with sea view Unit with balcony, 55 meters 2, 132 thousand…
$145,093
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
FOR SALE 2+1 APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW IN THE "IONIAN BAY" RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$231,028
Leave a request
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is…
$377,235
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/5
Breathless Sea View Apartment for Sale in Vlora This stunning apartment is perched on a h…
$342,192
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 254 m²
Floor 3
2+1 VILLA IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is des…
$631,044
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
🌊🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN COLD WATER, VLORA. 🌅 With frontal sea view. 🏷 Price: 2000 E…
$171,800
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 4
🏡🔑 2 APARTMENTS FOR SALE WITH TYPE 1+1 IN SKELË, VLORA 🏷 Price: 1,800 Euro/m2 📍 Locati…
$248,206
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
1+1 Apartment for sale in Marina Bay Uji i Tohte Vlora. Apartment with an area of ​​80m2, a…
$195,793
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE WITH SEA VIEW IN THE “IONIAN BAY” RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$329,096
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
🌊🏡 APARTMENT FOR SALE 1+1+2 AT THE BEGINNING OF THE LUNGOMARE, VLORA 🌅 With sea view 🏷 P…
$186,493
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
1+1 Apartment for sale in the Marina Bay complex, Uji i Tohte, Vlore. The apartment has a s…
$168,239
2 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 455 m²
Floor 1
We sell Apartment 2+1+2 in Green Coast Resort. The apartment is located on the first floor o…
$374,468
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 9/9
Apartment is located in 9 floor of a new building on second line of Lungomare only 50 meters…
$205,315
2 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 98.77 m² apartment featu…
$227,945
Leave a request
Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$267,252
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

