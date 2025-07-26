Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Albania

Orikum
7
Vlora
19
Himare
4
Northern Albania
18
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ksamil, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ksamil, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
🏞️Ksamil, Sarande. 💶 For sale 123,000 Euro, luxury apartment 1+1, 55 m2, 6th floor, new buil…
$144,579
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go