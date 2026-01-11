Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Farke
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Farke, Albania

3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
✅ Price: 55,800 Euros ✅ Location: Rrapo Hekali St., Tirana ✅ Total area: 31m2 ✅ Apartment si…
$57,948
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
Studio for sale – Paris Municipality, near Mbikalimi and Big Market In one of the most soug…
$99,000
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
