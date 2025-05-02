Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Himare
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Bashkia Himare, Albania

Himare
4
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gjilek, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
DISCOVER THE ESSENCE OF LUXURY LIVING IN DHRMI Nestled in the stunning hills of Dhërmi, wit…
$101,785
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gjilek, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
DISCOVER THE ESSENCE OF LUXURY LIVING IN DHRMI Nestled in the stunning hills of Dhërmi, wit…
$180,734
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
4-studios for sale at Santorini Residence with a total area of 124 m2 Located on Drymades Be…
$376,565
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dhermi, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 22.48 on the 0th floor, next to the w…
$65,306
