  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Central Albania, Albania

Bashkia Kavaje
16
17 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
SEA VIEW STUDIO FOR SALE, THE KAVAJE-DURRES ROCK! The studio is located on the 13th floor…
$61,792
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
Studio for Sale in Golem Near the Beach! Area: Internal: 27.9 m² Total: …
$38,639
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Studio Apartment for Sale in Mali i Robit, Durres! Net area: 31.31 m² Gross area: 31…
$51,674
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
Apartment for Sale in a Residence in Golem, in a Quiet Area Near the Sea! Floor: 4th f…
$57,677
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/5
Prestige building is located in the picturesque area of ​​Mali I Robit in Durres, only 50 me…
$52,427
1 room studio apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
For sale studio apartment with a balcony in the center of the Golem district. The apartment …
$56,902
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
✅ Price: 55,800 Euros ✅ Location: Rrapo Hekali St., Tirana ✅ Total area: 31m2 ✅ Apartment si…
$57,948
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Studio for sale in Golem near the Grint hotel! The studio has a net area of 41.65 m2 and a …
$55,185
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
Studio Apartment for Sale! Total area: 36.6 m² Floor: 4th residential floor in a 5-s…
$46,379
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
A building under construction in the Golem area, the building will be located behind the Lib…
$48,699
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Studio Apartment for Sale! Total area: 36.6 m² Floor: 3rd residential floor in a 5-s…
$46,379
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Loweris residence in the shutter, Durres, Albania 1250 euros per m ² For apartments on th…
$60,790
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
Studio Apartment for Sale! Total area: 36.6 m² Floor: 2nd residential floor in a 5-s…
$46,379
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
Studio Apartment for Sale in Golem! Located on the 5th floor of a new building with an elev…
$49,783
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2
The lawn mower is located on the second floor of a five-story building. Organized by, kitch…
$53,445
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Studio for Sale in Golem, on the 3rd Floor of a New Building! Total area: 40 m² Layo…
$47,456
