Studios for Sale in Himare, Albania

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Studio apartments in Himare, Albania

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4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dhermi, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
In one of the most unique complexes in the Drimadhes area, a studio apartment is offered for…
$150,921
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 room studio apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
🌊 APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN THE NEWEST RESIDENCE “REGINA IONIAN” – PALAŞ 🌊 🌊 Regina Ionian i…
$3,254
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Palase, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
New Studio For Sale In Palase Vlore, Dhermi Albania. - Luxury Residence With Uninterrupted s…
$161,720
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Jale, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Jale, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
Studio For Sale In Himare Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Perfectly located, in one of the most imp…
$195,074
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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