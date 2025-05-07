Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Albania

5 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Fully sea view studio for sale in Vlora  Furnished  Garage
$139,575
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/9
Studio apartment with balcony and sea view in the Beach area, near the Adriatic hotel, is fo…
$53,655
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 8/9
Studio apartment with sea view in Shkembi Kavaja area for sale. Located on the 8th floor in …
$52,301
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/9
Studio apartment with balcony in the Beach area is for sale. Located on the 7th floor, with …
$53,083
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 9
Studio in the area of ​​the beach of the city of Durres with a sea view. Living Square 44 MK…
$79,180
Leave a request
Properties features in Albania

