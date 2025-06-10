Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Albania

Orikum
7
Vlora
16
Himare
4
Northern Albania
15
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/9
Studio apartment for sale in Plazh area, near school Bajram Curi. 200m to the sea. Located o…
$74,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Albania

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go