Studios for Sale in Vlora, Albania

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Studio apartments in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

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53 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
Modern Studio For Sale In Lungomare Vlore, Albania - Investment Property. Pay down a fair-mi…
$80,927
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Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
🌇🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE ON “RRUGA E ÇIPAJVE”, VLORA, 💶 Price: €62,000 (Total) 📐 Area: 40 m² (…
$71,877
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DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4
Don't miss the opportunity to invest in one of the fastest-growing areas of the Albanian Riv…
$188,168
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4
Don't miss the opportunity to invest in one of the fastest-growing areas of the Albanian Riv…
$182,899
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
✅ Price: 75,000 Euro ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Total area: 61m2 The "Panorama" resi…
$87,286
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/11
Studio For Sale In Lungomare Vlore Albanian Riviera. Perfectly located, in the most beautifu…
$102,876
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Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orikum, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
We present our newest project in the Orikum area, The Verdant Terraces. A modern residential…
$124,770
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
✅ Price: 2000 Euro/m2 - 118,000 Euro ✅ Location: Uje i Ftohte, Vlore ✅ Total area: 59m2 Res…
$137,294
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
A newly furnished apartment for sale in the Uji i Ftohtë area, one of the most sought-after …
$175,801
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxurious seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfor…
$162,981
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/12
New Studio For Sale In City Center Vlore Albania - Next To The Beach. Own a slice of the Alb…
$133,326
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Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$189,298
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
🌇🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Bar Taushani 🏷 Price: 85,000 Euro/ Total …
$100,823
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DES Real Estate
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orikum, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
✅ Price: 47,000 Euros ✅ Location: Jonufer, Vlore ✅ Area: 35m2 The area in which the apartme…
$55,216
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4
🔑🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Bar Taushani 🏷 Price: 90,000 Euro/Total 📍…
$103,655
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DES Real Estate
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
✅ Price: 105,000 Euro ✅ Location: "Dhimiter Konomi" Street, Cold Water, Vlore ✅ Area: 70m2 …
$123,602
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4
🔑🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE NEAR THE MARINE SCHOOL, VLORA 🏷 Price: 85,000 Euro/Total …
$97,013
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DES Real Estate
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Luxurious residence in Radhimë, first line construction, with panoramic views of the Bay of …
$166,918
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/8
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Vlore Albania. Make this apartment yours and invest in Vlo…
$148,046
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Albania Property Group
Languages
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/8
New Studio For Sale In Vlora Albania. This is a rare opportunity to enter the luxury coastal…
$126,013
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Albania Property Group
Languages
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Discover the tranquility of the seaside in this magnificent residence. Immerse yourself in t…
$156,431
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
We present the newest residence in the city of Vlora, "Altera Residence," a modern and ambit…
$109,971
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
✅ Price: 103,000 Euro ✅ Location: Second line, at My Market, Vlore ✅ Area: 50m2 The area wh…
$118,060
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
🏡🌊 OFFER!! 2 STUDIOS FOR SALE NEAR RRAPIT – UJI I COTOHTĖ, VLORA. 💰 Total price for both:…
$163,612
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DES Real Estate
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 7
For sale 2 studio apartments in the city of Vlora in the very center of Lungomare, 100 meter…
$332,128
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orikum, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4
Don't miss the opportunity to invest in one of the fastest developing areas of the Albanian …
$180,390
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
🔑🏡 STUDIO FOR SALE IN COLD WATER, VLORA 📍 Near tennis courts 🏷 Price: 90,000 Euro/Total …
$106,264
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
A rare opportunity to invest in a luxury seaside property in Radhimë, Vlorë, where comfort, …
$159,612
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Radhime, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
✅ Price: 95,000 Euro ✅ Location: Radhimë, Vlorë ✅ Total Area: 38.4m2 The apartment you have…
$111,971
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1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
🏡🌊 STUDIO FOR SALE NEAR RRAPIT – COLD WATER, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 75,000 EURO 📐 Area: 31.25…
$88,114
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano

Properties features in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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