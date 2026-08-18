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Residential properties for sale in Farke, Albania

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apartments
76
houses
106
182 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Farke e Madhe, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Farke e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 347 m²
Floor 3/3
Vilë luksoze në Rolling Hills Liqeni – aty ku eleganca takon komoditetin. E konceptuar për …
$1,13M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/10
Shitet ambjent komercial i pershtatshem per zyra apo klinike. Disponon 7 hapesira te persht…
$692,774
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment for Sale, near TEG with Private Yard Modern apartment for sale, just a few meters …
$259,122
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
VILLA FOR SALE IN THE FARKA LAKE The property is located in one of the newest residences ne…
$635,391
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
? Dry Lake, Tirana Thriving community and closeness to nature! Enjoy the best of both worl…
$483,809
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
1+1 Apartment for sale at the Kodra e Diellit 1 Residence Extension, on the first floor of a…
$121,393
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
Located in one of the most sought-after new residential areas near Lake Farka, this elegant …
$646,114
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Smart Hills is a modern residential complex, located west of Lake Farka, in an area known fo…
$456,996
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lunder, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Floor -1/1
Villa with Swimming Pool for Sale in Flowers Hill Residence! The villa has a construction ar…
$798,266
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
Unit Residence is a modern residential complex, located in one of the most sought-after area…
$184,956
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mjull Bathore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mjull Bathore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 343 m²
Floor 3/3
Located in the tranquil and highly sought-after area of Mjull-Bathore, Tirana, Zona Monclair…
$873,531
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Smart Hills is a modern residential complex, located west of Lake Farka, in an area known fo…
$547,897
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
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1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
1+1 apartment at Kodra e Diellit Residence for sale! The apartment is located in the new Ko…
$161,894
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Area 181 m²
In a luxury complex on the shores of Lake Tirana, villas and apartments with panoramic lake …
$645,010
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
Studio for sale – Paris Municipality, near Mbikalimi and Big Market In one of the most soug…
$99,000
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex 2+1+2 for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The apartment has a surface area of 167.02m2, …
$273,706
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
SMART HILLS is a modern residential complex, located to the west of Lake Farka, in an area k…
$168,140
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NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lunder, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa for sale in the "Picadilly Residence" near Teg! The villa is organized in: *first floo…
$564,884
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Madhe, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 3
Vilë Luksoze për Shitje – Rolling Hills Liqeni Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive dhe të s…
$801,277
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lunder, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2/2
Rezidenca Lulebore eshte konceptuar me nje projekt modern vilash te organizuara ne tre kate.…
$857,873
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Floor 7/7
Exclusive apartment for sale on the top floor with panoramic views of Tirana! The apartment …
$477,718
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
Individual villas for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 384.88m2, of whi…
$492,672
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa
Farke e Vogel, Albania
In a luxury complex on the shores of Lake Tirana, villas and apartments with panoramic lake …
$1,22M
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 8/8
Duplex/Penthouse in Kodra e Diellit for sale! In Kodra e Diellit, with an unobstructed view…
$407,648
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Apartment
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Number of floors 3
In a luxury complex on the shores of Lake Tirana, villas and apartments with panoramic lake …
$354,638
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale with a pool in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 385 m2, of which…
$606,330
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Farke e Vogel, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Swan Lake Residence. The villa has an area of 245.18 m2, of which 169.6 m2…
$485,294
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1+3 in Kodra e Diellit Residence for sale! The duplex is located in one of the new…
$430,942
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Unit Residence is a modern residential complex, located in one of the most sought-after area…
$359,545
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Unit Residence is a modern residential complex, located in one of the most sought-after area…
$346,501
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch

Properties features in Farke, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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