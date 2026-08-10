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Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

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apartments
1073
houses
254
1 327 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/8
The apartment is located in the Shkembi i Kavajas area, on the 2nd floor of a new, well-main…
$163,688
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 56 m²
Floor 15/25
Studio with sea view on the first line in the Shkëmbi i Kavajës area! A bright studio apa…
$77,848
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartment for sale in Rrota e Kuqe beach area, Durres, suitable for small families and indi…
$144,487
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 2-STORY VILLA + ATTIC FOR SALE | HEKURUDHA BEACH, DURRËS 🌊 📍 Location: Hekurudha Beach,…
$323,710
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment 2+1 for sale with an area of 84 m², located on the first residential floor, in one…
$116,731
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
VILE TE TURQUOISE MARINA -GJIRI I LALEZIT! Kompleksi Turquoise Marina ndodhet në zonën e Gj…
$339,022
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 3/3
Vilë Elitare me Pishinë Private – Turquoise Marina, Hamallaj | Gjiri i Lalzit Në zemër të T…
$882,149
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 4/8
The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a building with an elevator in the area of the …
$393,076
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Legal unfinished house with excellent investment potential in Durres An unfinished house…
$115,611
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartament Premium me Verandë – Turquoise Marina | Gjiri i Lalzit! Zbuloni një mënyrë të re…
$317,831
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/9
$80,539
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/9
The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a new building in the Iliria Beach area. It has…
$105,173
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 9/9
🏡 FOR SALE – SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE | FORMER POLICE DISTRICT, DURRËS Located in one of the mo…
$213,880
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/2
The studio apartment is located on the second floor without an elevator in Vollga. It has 19…
$68,035
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located on the seventh floor of a building in the Beach area, in Iliria. It…
$82,065
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 9/9
🏡 STUNNING PENTHOUSE FOR SALE – FORMER POLICE DISTRICT, DURRËS Located in one of the most…
$213,106
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Ja versioni në anglisht, i përshtatur për një njoftim profesional: 🏡 FOR SALE – 2+1 APART…
$196,538
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Apartamenti ndodhet ne katin e 1 , prane Olivia Hill tek Shkembi Kavajes. Disponon 72m² tota…
$74,954
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9
🏠 FOR SALE – 1+1 APARTMENT NEAR HOTEL VIVAS, DURRËS 🌊 📍 Location: Te Vivas area, Durrës …
$86,708
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 1+1+Storage for sale in the Shkembi Kavajes area, Golem Property information: • 3…
$90,894
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilë individuale në Turquoise Marina për shitje! Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive bregde…
$599,631
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartament 1+1 për Shitje tek Turquoise Marina! Në një nga projektet më ekskluzive bregdeta…
$232,934
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located on the second floor above ground of an existing building without an…
$123,386
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
🏡 Сдается в аренду великолепная квартира 2+1 в тихом и зеленом жилом комплексе! В доме с …
$750
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
A very good opportunity for residence or investment in one of the most sought-after coastal …
$77,179
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/3
The villa is located in Arapaj in Durres. The property has a land area of 300m2 and a buildi…
$253,122
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
7 bedroom house in Bashkia Durres, Albania
7 bedroom house
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
The detached villa is located in Plazh area, near the Tocak Complex, Durres. It has 264m2 of…
$335,194
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
4 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
4 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1
This two-story apartment with separate entrances is located on the first and second floors i…
$373,519
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: 2-story villa in one of the quietest and greenest areas known as "Vila e Zogut". T…
$290,920
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 4
A modern and well-organized apartment is offered for sale, located in one of the most prefer…
$209,181
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська

Properties features in Bashkia Durres, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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