Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

;
apartments
1100
houses
61
1 161 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$67,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$61,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$67,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$58,927
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$63,446
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$56,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$63,612
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$62,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$58,544
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$64,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$46,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$59,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$63,612
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$52,137
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
🏖 Residential Complex in Golem — only 300 m from the sea 📍 Location The complex is locat…
$54,254
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 13
Rezidenca Tiktaalik – Premium Seaside Residential Project, Qerret, Durrës Construction St…
$87,682
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$106,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$71,905
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
Studio for Sale in Mali i Robit, Durres! For sale: a studio located just 30 meters from t…
$87,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$84,444
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 6
🏡 Vizion Residence in Golem — your reliable step toward seaside living Construction has alr…
$77,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/8
The apartment is located in the Shkembi i Kavajas area, on the 2nd floor of a new, well-main…
$163,688
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$95,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$87,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$95,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/6
Wonderful 1+1 apartment on the second floor in Golem, Durrës, for sale, with an area of 64m²…
$103,556
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/6
Wonderful 1+1 apartment on the second floor in Golem, Durrës, for sale, with an area of 64m²…
$103,556
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/6
The apartment is of the 1+1 typology, organized in an entrance hallway that allows for divis…
$84,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Studio apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 56 m²
Floor 15/25
Studio with sea view on the first line in the Shkëmbi i Kavajës area! A bright studio apa…
$77,848
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Kapiten Residence is located in the Golem area on Bulevardi i Pishave Street, just 30 meters…
$285,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe

Properties features in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go