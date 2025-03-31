Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Shijak
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Shijak, Albania

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale house 1+1 near the area of Stadium in the Center of Durres city. The total area of…
$81,246
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Rashbull, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Rashbull, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located on the first line in the area of the Rock of Kavaja, on the 4th flo…
$141,794
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
The apartment is located in the Volga, Durres, Albania area. The apartment is intended in a …
$212,980
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Durres, Albania
House
Durres, Albania
Area 360 m²
Luxurious villa on the Adriatic coast in Durres The villa is located on the first line in D…
$738,288
1 room studio apartment in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10
On sale, a cozy apartment studio with a new modern repair in the area of ​​Illyria beach. Th…
$71,546
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Elevator in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Elevator
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 6
For sale 2+1 penthouse with sea view and huge terrace in Golem area. The apartment is locate…
$209,060
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 6
Located Near the City Center Or the Coast. The Space Is Still Being Finished, with a Typical…
$100,937
1 room apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
For sale is a 2+1 apartment with excellent renovation in the area of the Кamelia Hotel in Go…
$168,733
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Rashbull, Albania
Apartment
Rashbull, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE NEAR SKEMBI KAVAJES, DURRES! Super Apartament në shitje tek Shkëmbi K…
$79,584
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover this Wonderful Sea Villas with 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom and 1 Wonderful Living Area. T…
$313,956
1 bedroom apartment in Durres, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a stylish 1+1 apartment with a view and fresh renovation in the Illyria Beach ar…
$125,436
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 7
Become a Part of a Perfect Beach Vacation in this Cozy 3+1 Apartment with Two Bedrooms, Cozy…
$381,770
