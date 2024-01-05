Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Central Albania

Residential properties for sale in Central Albania, Albania

Tirana
51
Tirana Municipally
13
92 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
€73,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
Apartment 1+1 renovated in Tirana, RTV Klan Porcelan area. The total area is 55 square meter…
€77,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Apartment 1+1 near the Grand blu FaFa hotel in Golem. Total area 55 sq.m., on the 2nd floor.…
€100,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with furniture, with with repair, with Online tour in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment with furniture, with with repair, with Online tour
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment 1+1 newly renovated and furnished in the city of Durres, Shkembi Kavaya district. …
€55,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in good condition in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment in good condition
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/4
Fully renovated and furnished apartment for sale in Tirana
€165,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Golem, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment 1 + 1 in the area of the Grand Blue FaFa hotel on the second line from the sea. We…
€60,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana County, Albania
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana County, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
For sale apartment with a total area of 57 m ², located in a landscaped house with elevator …
€43,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6
An apartment with a total area of 100 m2 is for sale, located on the 6th floor with an eleva…
€98,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 4
Продаётся квартира  общей площадью 99 м2, расположена на 4   -ом этаже нового здания с лифто…
€140,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment with a total area of 62 m2, located on the 4th floor with elevator.   Th…
€138,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment with a total area of 92 m2, located on the 1st floor.   The apartment is…
€130,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
€105,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale with a total area of 75 m2.  The apartment is organized: - living room +…
€105,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 7
€143,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale apartment with a total area of 68 m2, located on the 9th floor with elevator.  The…
€125,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 9/4
2+1+2 apartment for sale with veranda and 2 parking spaces on Riza Cerova street. - 4th resi…
€250,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 8
€115,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 9
€115,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€59,800
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Tirana, Albania
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4
€230,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
€98,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
€137,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 4
€119,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour in Tirana Municipally, Albania
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
€81,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
€88,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Online tour in Tirana, Albania
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 6/8
€108,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/75
€155,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Tirana Municipally, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
€155,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Cottage with Online tour in Golem, Albania
Cottage with Online tour
Golem, Albania
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
€469,200
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tirana County, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana County, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 9/10
€125,000
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский

