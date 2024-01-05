UAE
Albania
Albania
Residential
Central Albania
Residential properties for sale in Central Albania, Albania
Tirana
51
Tirana Municipally
13
Clear all
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
2
1
55 m²
3
€73,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
2
1
55 m²
3
Apartment 1+1 renovated in Tirana, RTV Klan Porcelan area. The total area is 55 square meter…
€77,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Golem, Albania
2
1
55 m²
2
Apartment 1+1 near the Grand blu FaFa hotel in Golem. Total area 55 sq.m., on the 2nd floor.…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with furniture, with with repair, with Online tour
Golem, Albania
2
1
80 m²
Apartment 1+1 newly renovated and furnished in the city of Durres, Shkembi Kavaya district. …
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in good condition
Tirana, Albania
3
1
113 m²
1/4
Fully renovated and furnished apartment for sale in Tirana
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Golem, Albania
2
1
Apartment 1 + 1 in the area of the Grand Blue FaFa hotel on the second line from the sea. We…
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana County, Albania
2
1
57 m²
For sale apartment with a total area of 57 m ², located in a landscaped house with elevator …
€43,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
3
2
100 m²
6
An apartment with a total area of 100 m2 is for sale, located on the 6th floor with an eleva…
€98,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
3
2
99 m²
4
Продаётся квартира общей площадью 99 м2, расположена на 4 -ом этаже нового здания с лифто…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Tirana, Albania
2
1
62 m²
4
For sale apartment with a total area of 62 m2, located on the 4th floor with elevator. Th…
€138,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
3
1
92 m²
1
For sale apartment with a total area of 92 m2, located on the 1st floor. The apartment is…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Tirana Municipally, Albania
2
1
110 m²
5
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Tirana Municipally, Albania
2
1
75 m²
Apartment for sale with a total area of 75 m2. The apartment is organized: - living room +…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
3
1
110 m²
7
€143,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
2
1
68 m²
For sale apartment with a total area of 68 m2, located on the 9th floor with elevator. The…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Tirana, Albania
1
2
128 m²
9/4
2+1+2 apartment for sale with veranda and 2 parking spaces on Riza Cerova street. - 4th resi…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana, Albania
2
1
93 m²
8
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana, Albania
3
2
107 m²
9
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
2
1
46 m²
€59,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tirana, Albania
4
2
125 m²
4
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
2
1
62 m²
3
€98,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
3
2
110 m²
3
€137,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
3
2
118 m²
4
€119,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with elevator, with Online tour
Tirana Municipally, Albania
2
1
68 m²
3
€81,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
2
1
74 m²
6
€88,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with Online tour
Tirana, Albania
3
2
114 m²
6/8
€108,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana Municipally, Albania
3
1
75 m²
2/75
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Tirana Municipally, Albania
3
1
77 m²
4
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Cottage with Online tour
Golem, Albania
276 m²
3
€469,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tirana County, Albania
2
1
68 m²
9/10
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
