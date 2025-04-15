Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Dajt
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dajt, Albania

3 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Lanabregas Shtepeza, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Lanabregas Shtepeza, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex/Penthouse with fantastic view in Linze for sale! The apartment is located in an exclu…
$481,206
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Linze, Albania
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Linze, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 5
SHITET DUPLEKS + 2 POSTE PARKIMI NE LINZE, TIRANE ✅ Çmimi i shitjes: 650.000 Euro ✅ Vendnd…
$675,018
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6
1+1 apartment in the Fresk area. Total area 85.62 m2 of which 74.8 m2 are net. Currently, th…
$74,623
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dajt, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes