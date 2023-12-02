Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Northern Albania

Residential properties for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

Durres
367
Bashkia Durres
54
Shengjin
4
387 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/10
€45,000
per month
1 room apartment with sea view, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with sea view, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 4
€80,000
per month
2 room apartment with furniture, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with furniture, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 8
€156,000
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 7
€55,000
per month
Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Durres, Albania
Villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
€240,000
per month
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Durres, Albania
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Durres, Albania
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
€200,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
€68,000
per month
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Shengjin, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 8
€290,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Shengjin, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
€60,800
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Shengjin, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
€72,000
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Shengjin, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€94,000
per month
2 room apartment with furniture, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment with furniture, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
€105,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
€75,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour in Bashkia Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
€55,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 8
€61,000
per month
House with Online tour in Durres, Albania
House with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
€450,000
per month
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Area 116 m²
Floor 6
€145,000
per month
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Durres, Albania
Area 116 m²
Floor 4
€145,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
€52,500
per month
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€62,000
per month
2 room apartment in Durres, Albania
2 room apartment
Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3
€57,000
per month
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
€80,000
per month
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11
€45,000
per month
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5
€40,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 6
€55,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 6
€55,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 9
€65,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour in Durres, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with Online tour
Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 9
€65,000
per month
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 12
€45,000
per month
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair in Durres, Albania
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with with repair
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/9
€47,000
per month
Property types in Northern Albania

apartments
houses

Properties features in Northern Albania, Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
