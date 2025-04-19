Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lezhë Municipality, Albania

1 room apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 room apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For sale 2+1 apartment with sea views in a new modern building on the first line in the city…
$168,733
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 8
Shejin, first line, 2+1+2 with terrace and unreal sea views. The total area is 136 m2, and 1…
$317,789
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
2+1 apartment for sale in a new modern house on the first line in Shenjin. The apartment has…
$142,438
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Shejin, 2+1 on line one. Total area of 70 m2 on the certificate, 3 floor with elevator.Ready…
$103,007
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment 2+1 with sea views in a new modern house on the first line in Shenjin. Th…
$178,047
1 room apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 room apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
2+1 apartment for sale in a new modern building on the first line in the city of Shengjin. …
$134,986
2 bedroom house in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom house
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 2
180,000 euros - bargaining2 storey house on a plot of land of 600 square meters. With a cert…
$192,867
