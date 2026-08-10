Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tirana, Albania

;
apartments
427
houses
24
451 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/6
2+1 Apartment for Sale – Myslym Shyri 2+1 apartment for sale at the beginning of Myslym Shyr…
$357,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Vilë individuale 3-katëshe me oborr të bollshëm në Tiranë për shitje! Kërkoni qetësinë e …
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 10/12
Ofrohet për shitje një apartament 2+1+2, i pozicionuar pranë Magnet Residence, në një zonë t…
$259,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 10/12
Ofrohet për shitje një apartament 1+1, i pozicionuar pranë Magnet Residence, në një zonë të …
$155,829
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
• Shiten 2 Apartamente 1+1 tek kryqezimi i 21 Dhjetorit, ne katin e 5 te nje objekti ekzistu…
$215,637
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 8
$193,026
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 13
The apartment is a 1+1 unit located in a newly constructed residential building in the forme…
$155,112
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartament 2+1+2 + Post Parkimi per Shitje, Mara Residence!! Rezidenca Mara eshte e pozicio…
$282,518
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/12
Ofrohet për shitje një apartament 1+1, i pozicionuar pranë Magnet Residence, në një zonë të …
$150,057
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/12
Ofrojme ambient te pershtatshem per zyra ose banim ne qender te Tiranes, ne nje zone te rret…
$543,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Shesim apartament 1+1 në rrugen Bardhok Biba, pas Sheshit 'Skënderbej'. Apartamenti pozicio…
$249,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
In one of the most sought-after areas of Tirana, a 1+1 apartment with an area of 51 m² is of…
$143,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Located in one of the quietest and most sought-after areas of Tirana, this new residence off…
$134,882
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment is located in the ring road area above the New Maternity Hospital! It is locat…
$164,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 9/27
Bazaar Gate is the newest project and the ideal residence to live in! Why? … This residence …
$556,731
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/9
The apartment is located in the ring road area above the New Maternity Hospital! It is locat…
$157,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment is located in the area of the ring above the New Maternity! It is positioned o…
$164,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 21/35
For sale is a 2+1+2 apartment, located in the prestigious Hora Vertikale complex, on the 21s…
$366,575
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartment 2+1+2 for sale in “Garden Residence Turdiu” The apartment has a gross area of 9…
$164,672
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/9
The apartment is organized by a corridor which divides the premises, a living room with a sh…
$172,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/10
Shitet apartament 1+1 në zonën e Dispancerisë, një nga zonat më të kërkuara të Tiranës, me a…
$169,859
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment 2+1+2 at Mara Residence in Don Bosco for sale! The Mara Residence is located on I…
$285,354
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/11
2+1+2 apartment for sale at Mei's Garden Residence, Aviation Field! The apartment has a reg…
$167,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/9
Information about the Apartment: • Built in 2024 • 6th technical floor • Gross Area: 97.1m2 …
$291,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Number of floors 25
Residential, service and hotel complex "Glow Tower", consisting of 25 floors above and 6 und…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
In one of the most preferred and sought-after areas of Tirana, at Komuna e Parisit, a 1+1 ap…
$283,670
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/10
ASL 2 – Profarma Neighborhood Orientation East–West Area: 98 m² With property ownership cert…
$235,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/9
Apartamenti ndodhet ne zonen e unazes mbi Maternitetin e Ri! Pozicionohet ne katin e 5 dhe k…
$161,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/10
The apartment is organized by a corridor which divides the rooms, a living room with a share…
$373,237
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
VILLA FOR SALE IN TIRANA NEAR THE LAKE.   Villa for sale in the "Komuna e Parisit" are…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch

Properties features in Tirana, Albania

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go