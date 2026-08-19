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Residential properties for sale in Shengjin, Albania

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apartments
63
72 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/9
Garsoniere Moderne për Shitje në AVRIL 22 Residence – Ap 431 📍 Kati 3 📐 Sipërfaqe Neto: …
$95,146
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1/15
APARTMENTS FOR SALE – EXCLUSIVE RESORT ON KUNES BEACH, SHENGJIN 🌴 In one of the most prom…
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1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
🏡 #FOR SALE Seaside Apartment in Shëngjin | Albania   A cozy apartment is offered i…
$99,646
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A 1+1 apartment in Shengjin, 50 meters from the beach, is for sale. It features a balcony wi…
$104,143
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
A 1+1 with a balcony apartment is for sale in Shengjin. It is located in a new, high-quality…
$105,003
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/8
FOR SALE 1+1 FURNISHED, SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the second residential floor, …
$131,794
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartment 2+1 for Sale in AVRIL 22 Residence – Ap 141 📍 4th Floor 📐 Net Area: 73.77 m² …
$159,933
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
We offer an apartment for sale in the Prishtina Towers residence, a modern project by Ilyoni…
$94,767
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
🏡 #FOR SALE Seaside Apartment in Shëngjin | Albania   🏖🏙 A stylish apartment is off…
$143,490
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/20
APARTMENT 1+1 FOR SALE IN SKYLINE RESIDENCE – 83.13 m² | 4TH FLOOR In one of the most exc…
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fan, Albania
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fan, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 253 m²
Floor 7/7
The apartment is located on the seventh residential floor, with a net area of 142.7 m2 and a…
$390,716
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 10/12
The apartment is located on the 10th floor of a 12-story building with an elevator in Shengj…
$157,591
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
🌊 APARTMENT WITH DIRECT SEA VIEW — SHËNGJIN, FIRST LINE   📍Shëngjin, northern Albania …
$188,368
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a new building with elevator, which is under co…
$99,229
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Gracen, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gracen, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
🌊 EXCLUSIVE LARGE APARTMENT IN SHËNGJIN — HUGE TERRACE & SEA VIEW   🏞📍Shëngjin, northe…
$510,185
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartment 2+1 for sale in Shengjin, only 50 m from the sea! The apartment is located on the…
$180,530
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Floor 10/10
PENTHOUSE APARTMENT 3+1 FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the tenth reside…
Price on request
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
New Residential Complex – Quality you can feel, location that wins you over. In one of th…
$68,565
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/11
Apartament 1+1 ne Kune-Shengjin per shitje! Ne zonen e Kune-Shengjin, ofrojme apartament 1+…
$114,428
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6
The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a new building with an elevator and the 2nd lin…
Price on request
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 5/5
A luxurious 2+1 apartment with a balcony is for sale in Shengjin, located on the top 5th flo…
$189,502
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 10/10
PENTHOUSE APARTMENT 3+1 FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the tenth resident…
$355,814
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
🏡 #FOR SALE 1+1 Apartment by the Sea in Shëngjin | Albania 🏖 An apartment is offered in t…
$123,095
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/11
The two-room apartment is located on the 8th floor of a new building with an elevator and fr…
$99,546
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/8
The apartment is located on the second residential floor, with a net area of 59.83 m2 and a …
$131,924
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/11
Apartment 1+1 in Kune-Shengjin for sale! In the Kune-Shengjin area, we offer a furnished 1+…
$115,306
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 11/12
FOR SALE 1+1 APARTMENT ON THE FIRST LINE WITH SEA VIEW A 1+1 apartment is offered for sal…
$114,129
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 8/11
The apartment is located on the 8th floor with an elevator in a new 11-story building, const…
$103,693
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2+1 apartment for sale in the city of Shengjin at the first line. The apartment has a balcon…
$266,097
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/7
FOR SALE 2+1 WITH SEA VIEW, SHENGJIN 120,500 € The apartment is located on the 7-th re…
$140,247
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
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