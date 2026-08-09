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Split level flats and apartments in Northern Albania, Albania

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Bashkia Durres
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5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 4
Duplex for Sale in the Center of Durrës 💶 Price: €330,000 📐 Gross area: 183 m² 📦 Net ar…
$384,301
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gryke lume, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gryke lume, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive sale of a furnished 2+1+2 duplex in the Teles area. The duplex is part of a vil…
$164,642
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
For Sale: Duplex by the Sea in Shkëmbi i Kavajës area, Durrës — only 20 meters from the beac…
$191,677
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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TekceTekce
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 7
Apartment 3 +2 +4 bathrooms and Terass in the center of Durresa, the Marie Kaculini area. Th…
$383,208
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Two-storey duplex with direct sea views! Apartment 2+1 with new modern renovation and furnit…
$283,959
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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