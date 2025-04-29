Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Northern Albania
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

Bashkia Durres
500
Lezhë Municipality
6
Shengjin
6
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ishem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
🏡 2+1 apartment with a yard in Lura 3 Complex, Gjiri i Lalzit 📍 The apartment is located in…
$223,695
2 bedroom apartment in Ishem, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located in San Pietro, in Lalzi Bay, with a total area of 98.3m2, of which …
$375,255
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/9
On sale Penthouse 3+2 with sea views and repair in the very center of the area of ​​the beac…
$335,482
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 2
🏡 Apartment in "White Hill" residence with sea view 📍 Layout: Living room with kitchen, 2 b…
$436,986
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 9
We offer a chic species apartment 3+1 with a huge terases and a new repair in the area of ​​…
$205,969
