Residential complex ZhK Nova

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Introducing Binghatti Nova on JVC, a new residential complex consisting of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Dubai . The project offers a 15-story building of modern design, the inhabitants of which are going to inspect its podium parking and shopping attractions with features to start a new adventure.
Thanks to the Jumeirah Village Circle location, residents can have all the attractions right at their doorstep. Enjoy easy and quick connection to the main motorways located next to the building so that you have unhindered access to the key destination of your choice.
The highest level of skill, which perfectly produces elegance, unusual in every way. An timeless work of art that defines architecture with the help of brand design, creating perfect harmony and intertwining traditions with modernism.
Green landscapes near its amenities support modernism in the lifestyle that will forever remain with you. The complex offers various opportunities, including entertainment, relaxation, health and relaxation.