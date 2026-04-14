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Residential complex ZhK Nova

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$162,000
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3
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ID: 4003
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

About the complex

Introducing Binghatti Nova on JVC, a new residential complex consisting of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Dubai . The project offers a 15-story building of modern design, the inhabitants of which are going to inspect its podium parking and shopping attractions with features to start a new adventure. Thanks to the Jumeirah Village Circle location, residents can have all the attractions right at their doorstep. Enjoy easy and quick connection to the main motorways located next to the building so that you have unhindered access to the key destination of your choice. The highest level of skill, which perfectly produces elegance, unusual in every way. An timeless work of art that defines architecture with the help of brand design, creating perfect harmony and intertwining traditions with modernism.  Green landscapes near its amenities support modernism in the lifestyle that will forever remain with you. The complex offers various opportunities, including entertainment, relaxation, health and relaxation.

 

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 59.3
Price per m², USD 3,676
Apartment price, USD 218,000

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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Residential complex ZhK Nova
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$162,000
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