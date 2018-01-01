  1. Realting.com
OAK YARD

Dubai, UAE
from
€159,725
;
12
About the complex

Apartments in a unique complex for living and investment! High yield from 10%! The apartments are fully furnished! Interest-free installments are possible! OAK YARD at JVC!

Rental income per month - $1200
All apartments are fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances.
Infrastructure: Spacious gym with five fitness zones including cardio, Pilates, TRX and yoga terrace. A unique bioliving space for children where they can develop their skills and interests.

Jumeirah Village Circle – It is considered one of the best areas for couples with children to live. This freehold community is located in the heart of new Dubai among beautifully landscaped parks. Residents of the area have easy access to all types of modern infrastructure: schools, shopping centers, restaurants, medical facilities and much more.

We will provide an investor catalog! Call or write!

Property Parametres
Monolithic
2026
Finished
19
New building location
Dubai, UAE

