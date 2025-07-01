Apartment in a new building Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at Palm Jumeirah Dubai

  1. Realting.com
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,23M
;
39
ID: 33116
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Elevator

About the complex

Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at the Heart of Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah offers a prime beachfront address with unparalleled access to Dubai’s most sought-after destinations. Just minutes from Dubai Marina, Atlantis The Royal, and Downtown Dubai, residents enjoy effortless connectivity to premier shopping, fine dining, entertainment venues, and major business districts. Families will appreciate the proximity to top international schools, parks, and recreational facilities. Dubai International Airport is a short drive away, ensuring convenient travel for both work and leisure.

With these apartments in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai for sale, you can experience an exceptional luxury lifestyle designed for comfort, wellness, and family living. This exclusive beachfront community offers world-class amenities, including multiple infinity pools with breathtaking sea views, a rooftop sky pool garden, and fully equipped wellness centers featuring spa, yoga, and meditation facilities. Thoughtfully designed Montessori-inspired children’s play areas provide a safe, creative, and stimulating environment for young residents, while exclusive social lounges with cinema, library, and café spaces foster a strong sense of community and relaxation for all ages.

Each residence is equipped with advanced smart home technology, offering convenience, security, and seamless integration of modern living. Spacious gardens, private pools in select homes, and beautifully landscaped communal areas further enhance the sense of tranquility and luxury.

Palm Jumeirah project contains penthouses and mansions where you can have the feeling of sitting in a calm environment and on top of a luxury lifestyle. Color schemes and premium social amenities will give you the chance of gathering with people and networking with others who have the same feeling of lifestyle and luxury understanding.

This is one of the last available plots on Palm Jumeirah, where you can still find your dream home with a payment plan till the handover date in 2029. This community perfectly balances luxury amenities with a family-friendly environment in one of Dubai’s most prestigious and vibrant neighborhoods, making it an ideal choice for discerning homeowners and savvy investors seeking a refined lifestyle.


DXB-00288

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications