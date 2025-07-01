Residential complex Premium Apartments The Gate by Arada

The Gate by Arada – Premium Apartments at Aljada, Sharjah.
Modern Architecture. Strategic Location. Smart Investment.
2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments
Project Overview:
The Gate is a bold new residential address located at the main entrance of Aljada, Sharjah’s fastest-growing mixed-use community. Developed by Arada, one of the UAE’s most trusted developers, The Gate is designed for those who value urban connectivity, modern design, and high-return investment opportunities.
Located steps from Aljada’s retail boulevard, parks, and educational institutions, The Gate offers sleek apartments with floor-to-ceiling glass, premium materials, and easy access to both Sharjah and Dubai.
Prices Starting From
ROI Estimate: 7%–9% annually.
Payment Plan: 5% Booking • 35% During Construction • 60% on Handover.
Expected Completion: Q3 2027.
Apartment Highlights:
Contemporary open-plan layouts with natural light.
Elegant fitted kitchens & built-in wardrobes.
Spacious balconies with community or boulevard views.
Sustainable design features.
Smart home infrastructure available.
Community Amenities at Aljada:
Swimming pools & fitness centers.
Kids’ play areas & skate parks.
Tree-lined walkways & green spaces.
Retail boulevard, cafés & restaurants.
Outdoor cinema, Madar family entertainment zone.
Nearby schools (SABIS) & Sharjah University City.
Gated buildings with 24/7 security.
Location Benefits – Aljada, Sharjah:
3 min – University City
5 min – Sharjah International Airport
15 min – Dubai International Airport
20 min – Downtown Dubai
Direct access to E311 / Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
Who It’s For:
Investors looking for affordable high-yield property in a rapidly appreciating area.
Families seeking lifestyle + affordability with schools and parks nearby.
Professionals needing Dubai access with better value.
International buyers seeking a UAE freehold property outside Dubai.