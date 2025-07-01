Residential complex Premium Apartments The Gate by Arada

The Gate by Arada – Premium Apartments at Aljada, Sharjah.

Modern Architecture. Strategic Location. Smart Investment.

2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments

Project Overview:

The Gate is a bold new residential address located at the main entrance of Aljada, Sharjah’s fastest-growing mixed-use community. Developed by Arada, one of the UAE’s most trusted developers, The Gate is designed for those who value urban connectivity, modern design, and high-return investment opportunities.

Located steps from Aljada’s retail boulevard, parks, and educational institutions, The Gate offers sleek apartments with floor-to-ceiling glass, premium materials, and easy access to both Sharjah and Dubai.

Prices Starting From

2 Bedroom ~ 121 m² from 385.000€

~ 121 m² from 385.000€ 3 Bedroom ~ 184 m² from 575.000€

ROI Estimate: 7%–9% annually.

Payment Plan: 5% Booking • 35% During Construction • 60% on Handover.

Expected Completion: Q3 2027.

Apartment Highlights:

Contemporary open-plan layouts with natural light.

Elegant fitted kitchens & built-in wardrobes.

Spacious balconies with community or boulevard views.

Sustainable design features.

Smart home infrastructure available.

Community Amenities at Aljada:

Swimming pools & fitness centers.

Kids’ play areas & skate parks.

Tree-lined walkways & green spaces.

Retail boulevard, cafés & restaurants.

Outdoor cinema, Madar family entertainment zone.

Nearby schools (SABIS) & Sharjah University City.

Gated buildings with 24/7 security.

Location Benefits – Aljada, Sharjah:

3 min – University City

5 min – Sharjah International Airport

15 min – Dubai International Airport

20 min – Downtown Dubai

Direct access to E311 / Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Who It’s For: