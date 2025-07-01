  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Premium Apartments The Gate by Arada

Residential complex Premium Apartments The Gate by Arada

Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
from
$450,029
BTC
5.3530080
ETH
280.5740347
USDT
444 936.9169851
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26765
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Sharjah Emirate
  • Metro
    Al Jaffliya (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    World Trade Centre (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

The Gate by Arada – Premium Apartments at Aljada, Sharjah.

Modern Architecture. Strategic Location. Smart Investment.

2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments 

Project Overview:

The Gate is a bold new residential address located at the main entrance of Aljada, Sharjah’s fastest-growing mixed-use community. Developed by Arada, one of the UAE’s most trusted developers, The Gate is designed for those who value urban connectivity, modern design, and high-return investment opportunities.

Located steps from Aljada’s retail boulevard, parks, and educational institutions, The Gate offers sleek apartments with floor-to-ceiling glass, premium materials, and easy access to both Sharjah and Dubai.

Prices Starting From

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 121 m² from 385.000€
  • 3 Bedroom ~ 184 m² from 575.000€

ROI Estimate: 7%–9% annually.
Payment Plan: 5% Booking • 35% During Construction • 60% on Handover.
Expected Completion: Q3 2027.

Apartment Highlights:

  • Contemporary open-plan layouts with natural light.

  • Elegant fitted kitchens & built-in wardrobes.

  • Spacious balconies with community or boulevard views.

  • Sustainable design features.

  • Smart home infrastructure available.

Community Amenities at Aljada:

  • Swimming pools & fitness centers.

  • Kids’ play areas & skate parks.

  • Tree-lined walkways & green spaces.

  • Retail boulevard, cafés & restaurants.

  • Outdoor cinema, Madar family entertainment zone.

  • Nearby schools (SABIS) & Sharjah University City.

  • Gated buildings with 24/7 security.

Location Benefits – Aljada, Sharjah:

  • 3 min – University City

  • 5 min – Sharjah International Airport

  • 15 min – Dubai International Airport

  • 20 min – Downtown Dubai

  • Direct access to E311 / Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Who It’s For:

  • Investors looking for affordable high-yield property in a rapidly appreciating area.

  • Families seeking lifestyle + affordability with schools and parks nearby.

  • Professionals needing Dubai access with better value.

  • International buyers seeking a UAE freehold property outside Dubai.

Location on the map

Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$170,894
Residential complex Haven 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$135,000
Residential complex Park Meadows
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$212,999
Residential complex The Water Way
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$544,658
Residential complex Duplex apartments in new Sensia Residence with panoramic views, swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,08M
You are viewing
Residential complex Premium Apartments The Gate by Arada
Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
from
$450,029
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Living like in Milan / Azizi Milan
Residential complex Living like in Milan / Azizi Milan
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$155,014
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Azizi Milan – Modern Italian-Inspired Living in Al Furjan. Elegant Studios, 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments in a Vibrant Community. Completion Q2/2028| Freehold | Metro-Connected Location Prices Starting From  Studio Apartment ~ 30 m² from 132.000€  1 Bedroom Apartment …
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Residential complex Boutique 7
Residential complex Boutique 7
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$192,711
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
Area 37–62 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Rove 2
Residential complex Rove 2
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$714,521
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Apartments in the new residential complex Rove 2 in the heart of the Aljada area! A furnished kitchen and necessary household appliances are presented! We will provide an investor catalog! Perfect for living and investment! Amenities: Green park with extensive sports facilities, tree-lined …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications