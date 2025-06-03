  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE

Residential complex New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,24M
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26442
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2461557
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Jumeirah Lakes Towers (~ 500 m)

About the complex

Résidences Du Port is the first residential project under the Autograph Collection brand by Marriott International in the prestigious Dubai Marina. More than just residences, these are a completely new standard of waterfront living, inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera, combining elegance, sophistication and exceptional world-class service. Every day at Résidences Du Port is filled with the impeccable service of Autograph Collection Residences. Here you will find the atmosphere of a premium hotel with a full range of services: from concierge support to exclusive à la carte services that create the perfect environment for a luxurious, carefree life. The project offers an exceptional set of signature amenities. The majestic lobby welcomes residents with an atmosphere inspired by the elite residences of the South of France and Monaco. Stylish lounge areas are ideal for both personal relaxation and informal meetings. Immerse yourself in the world of cinema without leaving the complex. A private cinema will become your personal portal to other universes, where unforgettable experiences are born. A co-working area and a conference room provide space for productive work and business meetings. On the terrace, an elegant pool area is the perfect place to relax in the sun. The wellness center includes a yoga studio, a luxurious spa complex with a steam room and a sauna. For those who enjoy active leisure, there is a modern gym and a golf simulator. There is also a safe and cozy children's playroom — a well-thought-out space for the youngest residents.

Extra opportunities

Résidences Du Port offers much more than just luxury accommodations – it’s an invitation to a gated community with privileges on a global scale. Residence owners receive Gold Elite status in Marriott Bonvoy, the most prestigious loyalty program in the travel industry. This gives access to more than 7,000 hotels and resorts worldwide in 130 countries, including exclusive offers and special rates. Residents receive priority bookings and special conditions at select Marriott hotels, as well as exclusive access to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection of cruises.

Features of the flats

The apartments on offer range from 1–3 bedrooms, to duplexes and penthouses. The interiors are made of natural materials, the kitchen is equipped with built-in Smeg appliances, and the bathrooms are equipped with high-quality Gessi sanitary ware. Duplexes with terraces, private gardens and jacuzzis provide a sense of privacy and comfort, while penthouses are true works of art: unique, individually designed spaces with unrivaled views of Dubai Marina with direct private access to the waterfront.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Residents are offered 1st-class service to make every day here easy and hassle-free. You will be assisted with booking airline tickets, including private flights, and will also print boarding passes. Transfers, car rentals, golf trips, restaurant reservations, visits to spas and beauty salons, excursions, theater and entertainment events will be organized. You can always rely on help with shopping, flower orders, parcel delivery, as well as in preparing and coordinating your move. Safety is ensured by 24-hour security. Additionally, for a fee, an à la carte service is available, designed to make your daily life even more comfortable: delivery and purchase of products, dry cleaning, laundry and custom tailoring services, car care, equipment rental, event organization and parcel packing. Also available personal trainers, translation services, home spa treatments, nannies and child care, pet walking and grooming, plant care, cleaning and maintenance of the residence during your absence.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,781
Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$609,428
Residential complex Binghatti Royale
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$376,712
Residential complex Beach Walk 3
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,151
Residential complex New Ghaff Land Residence with a swimming pool close to the airport, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$289,425
You are viewing
Residential complex New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,24M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex OAK YARD
Residential complex OAK YARD
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$174,132
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Apartments in a unique complex for living and investment! High yield from 10%! The apartments are fully furnished! Interest-free installments are possible! OAK YARD at JVC! Rental income per month - $1200 All apartments are fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances. Inf…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Serenia District West Residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and parks, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$609,428
Serenia District West is not just a residential complex, but the real architectural masterpiece, created by Palma Holding for those, who appreciate style, comfort and perfect quality of life. Spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Every corner is thought out to the last detail …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$136,712
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 42 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Show all publications