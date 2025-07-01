  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Apartment in a new building Eltiera Heights in Jumeirah Islands

Apartment in a new building Eltiera Heights in Jumeirah Islands

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$500,000
from
$7,150/m²
;
2
ID: 33034
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Eltiera Heights is first residential development in Jumeirah Islands –an address known for its quiet elegance and natural surroundings. Rising with a distinct architectural identity, the tower brings together fluid design, thoughtful detailing, and a lifestyle rooted in balance. Positioned at the heart of one of Dubai’s most established communities, Eltiera Heights offers a new standard of living where design and comfort are seamlessly integrated.
One, two, three-bedrooms & Penthouses. 
Jumeirah Islands is one of Dubai’s most distinguished residential communities, where natural beauty and architectural elegance coexist in perfect balance. Designed around a series of tranquil man-made lakes, the neighborhood offers a sense of escape just minutes from the city’s vibrant core. With lush landscapes, tree-lined walkways, and a collection of thoughtfully arranged residences, it provides a lifestyle defined by calm and connection. While select clusters are fully gated and private, the entire community maintains an atmosphere of exclusivity, serenity, and effortless accessibility.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Leisure

Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
