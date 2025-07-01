Apartment in a new building Eltiera Heights in Jumeirah Islands

Eltiera Heights is first residential development in Jumeirah Islands –an address known for its quiet elegance and natural surroundings. Rising with a distinct architectural identity, the tower brings together fluid design, thoughtful detailing, and a lifestyle rooted in balance. Positioned at the heart of one of Dubai’s most established communities, Eltiera Heights offers a new standard of living where design and comfort are seamlessly integrated.
One, two, three-bedrooms & Penthouses.
Jumeirah Islands is one of Dubai’s most distinguished residential communities, where natural beauty and architectural elegance coexist in perfect balance. Designed around a series of tranquil man-made lakes, the neighborhood offers a sense of escape just minutes from the city’s vibrant core. With lush landscapes, tree-lined walkways, and a collection of thoughtfully arranged residences, it provides a lifestyle defined by calm and connection. While select clusters are fully gated and private, the entire community maintains an atmosphere of exclusivity, serenity, and effortless accessibility.