Residential complex Hilton Residences

Hilton Residences – Hilton brand level, premium architecture and resort lifestyle from Prestige One!
Hilton Residences is a new prestigious project from Prestige One, created under the famous international brand Hilton. The complex combines world-class hotel standards, exquisite architecture and a premium living environment focused on comfort, privacy and a high level of service.
The interiors are decorated in premium style Hilton:
- light neutral shades,
- soft textures and warm lighting,
- high-quality materials and thoughtful zoning,
- fully equipped kitchens with branded appliances,
- spacious balconies and panoramic windows.
Each residence is a combination of the comfort of a five-star hotel and the privacy of your own home.
Hilton facilities and services
Hilton Residences residents have access to luxury hospitality infrastructure:
- resort-type pool,
- modern gym,
- spa and wellness spaces,
- lounges for recreation and meetings,
- child play areas,
Cafeteria and F&B concepts
- round-the-clock reception desk,
- Hilton service with the possibility of additional services (cleaning, maintenance, concierge).
The complex provides an atmosphere of hotel comfort - every day, without compromise.
Location.
Hilton Residences is located in one of Dubai’s promising and well-connected zones, providing fast access to key destinations:
- malls,
- beaches and recreation areas,
- business clusters,
- the main transport routes.
The location makes the project convenient for both living and renting.
