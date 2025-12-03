  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Hilton Residences

Residential complex Hilton Residences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$857,700
;
5
ID: 33024
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    37

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Hilton Residences – Hilton brand level, premium architecture and resort lifestyle from Prestige One!

Hilton Residences is a new prestigious project from Prestige One, created under the famous international brand Hilton. The complex combines world-class hotel standards, exquisite architecture and a premium living environment focused on comfort, privacy and a high level of service.

The interiors are decorated in premium style Hilton:
- light neutral shades,
- soft textures and warm lighting,
- high-quality materials and thoughtful zoning,
- fully equipped kitchens with branded appliances,
- spacious balconies and panoramic windows.

Each residence is a combination of the comfort of a five-star hotel and the privacy of your own home.

Hilton facilities and services
Hilton Residences residents have access to luxury hospitality infrastructure:

- resort-type pool,
- modern gym,
- spa and wellness spaces,
- lounges for recreation and meetings,
- child play areas,
Cafeteria and F&B concepts
- round-the-clock reception desk,
- Hilton service with the possibility of additional services (cleaning, maintenance, concierge).

The complex provides an atmosphere of hotel comfort - every day, without compromise.

Location.
Hilton Residences is located in one of Dubai’s promising and well-connected zones, providing fast access to key destinations:

- malls,
- beaches and recreation areas,
- business clusters,
- the main transport routes.

The location makes the project convenient for both living and renting.

Contact now to get a Hilton Residences presentation, explore the layouts and book a residence with Prestige One's signature Hilton style.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

