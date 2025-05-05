  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New project Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers with a swimming pool, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Trade Center, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$952,094
;
20
ID: 25992
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2454609
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 17/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    World Trade Centre (~ 700 m)

About the complex

Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers is a super luxury project by Dubai Holding, which rises the standards of urban life to a new level. The complex is located in the heart of Dubai, close to Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future, in the prestigious area of Trade Center, where key cultural and business hubs of the city are concentrated. The project features spacious apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, including unique residences with double-height ceilings, windows open breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Burj Khalifa and Arabian Gulf.

Residents have access to premium amenities: a panoramic sky pool, around-the-clock security, porter and valet services, premium service by Jumeirah, communal areas cleaning and maintenance, lounge spaces, and 24/7 concierge service. This place ideally combines business rhythm and high level of privacy, surrounded by international galleries, top restaurants and fashionable atmosphere.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool with a view of the city
  • lounge areas and staff
  • valet and porter services
  • 24/7 concierge
  • communal areas cleaning and maintenance
  • around-the-clock security

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2030.

Payment plan 20/40/40

Features of the flats

Kitchen is equipped

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to location close to the main highways - Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road - you can get to Downtown Dubai, City Walk, J1 Beach and other landmarks in just a few minutes.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

