  3. Residential complex New residence Empire Lakeviews Liwan with swimming pools, a mini golf course and a co-working area in the vibrant area of Liwan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Media Media
ID: 23260
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2416249
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Empire Lake Views Liwan - a place, where comfort, style and nature blend harmoniously and create the ideal space for life, work and relaxation. Cozy studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as spacious duplexes with 3 bedrooms are available. Most of apartments have a private swimming pool, giving your home especially comfortable and secluded atmosphere.

For those, who like active lifestyle, the complex offers a wide range of amenities. The outdoor swimming pool will become your own oasis, where you can relax after a busy day or refresh in a hot summer day. For sports activities, there are tennis and basketball courts and the unique mini golf course. For those, who prefer to spend time outdoors, the project offers numerous green areas. The particular attention is focused on fitness and health: the panoramic gym with wonderful views of the surrounding nature will give a boost to everybody, who everybody, who will train here. The bright kids' play area is full of safe and fascinating entertainment. And for pet lovers, the project has a separate pet park. The co-working area is the ideal space for work, meetings and new ideas implementation in the inspired atmosphere.

Amenities:

  • modern and stylish lobby
  • waiting room
  • equipped gym
  • fitness area
  • spacious swimming pools for children and adults
  • tennis court
  • basketball court
  • mini golf
  • amphitheater
  • cricket ground
  • jogging track
  • kids' playgrounds
  • family recreation, barbecue, and event areas
  • pet park
  • equipped co-working area
  • around-the-clock security and video surveillance

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 56/44

Features of the flats

Semi furnished, kitchen appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the vibrant area of Liwan, between innovative Dubai Silicon Oasis and quiet Academic City, making it the ideal place for living. The residents of the complex have easy access to educational facilities, including the leading schools just 7-10 minutes drive away. Medical clinics and shopping malls, such as Silicon Central and Dubai Mall, are also in close proximity, ensuring comfort and convenience. The area is notable for its perfect transport accessibility, due to the main highways, such as Al Khail and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The surrounding infrastructure complement proximity to the popular landmarks, including Global Village, Al Barari, and Motor City.

  • Silicon Central - 10 minutes
  • Avenues Mall, Global Village - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall, Al Barari, Nad Al Sheba - 15 minutes
  • Motor City - 20 minutes
  • City of Arabia - 30 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 29 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

